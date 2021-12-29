OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council awarded Nancy Fox, founder and executive director of the CNY Community Arts Center, with the 2021 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award during the group’s end-of-year meeting.
The Tourism Ambassador Award recognizes an individual, business, or organization for “extraordinary support and commitment of time and energy to the Oswego County tourism industry,” according to a county press release.
The CNY Arts Center was formed in April 2011 as “ARTs partners,” according to their website. The nonprofit organization, which is located in downtown Fulton, states its mission is to “provide art experiences to the region by promoting the arts.”
“Nancy had a vision more than a decade ago to establish a central hub for the arts in Oswego County where artists of all ages and abilities could come together and create, enjoy, and collaborate,” said David Rath, council chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council. “She identified unmet needs in the community and found ways to fill the void through the CNY Arts Center. Her work has undoubtedly improved the quality of life for residents of Fulton and Oswego County.”
The CNY Arts Center opened its current building in 2019. Located 121 Cayuga St., Fulton, the Arts Center features an 80-seat theater, two art classrooms (which double as green rooms during productions), two art galleries, as well as a black box theater, among other amenities, according to the group’s website.
“I have enjoyed working with Nancy from her early days of nurturing her organization to life,” said David Turner, Oswego County tourism and planning director. “She has been a tireless advocate for enhanced arts within our communities, and I am pleased that we could now recognize her for her efforts.”
Fox is a 1999 graduate of Syracuse University, earning a master’s degree in fine arts. After college, she served as the box office manager at SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Hall, and went on to become the founder and director of Port City Theatre, Inc. in 2006, according to the release.
Fox has been a member of the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council since 2013. She also served on Fulton’s DRI Local Planning Committee, the release states.
The Tourism Advisory Council has presented Tourism Ambassador Awards since 1995. Members of the Council are appointed by the Oswego County Legislature chairman. Council members “represent businesses, recreational and historical sites and museums, and events and attractions throughout Oswego County,” according to the release.
