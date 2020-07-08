CNY Arts Center announces return of day camp, set to begin July 27

OSWEGO — CNY Arts Center officials say they’re thrilled to announce the return of Arty Day Camp.
The popular art and theater camp is set to run July 27 through Aug. 21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a free lunch and art project each day from noon to 2 p.m.
“We are so glad to be announcing the return of Arty Camp in these uncertain days,” Camp Director Bonnie McClellan said. “We had to cancel everything from art classes to our theater season when the pandemic forced us to close our doors in March. Being allowed to go forward with Arty Camp is great and we are excited to see the kids again.”
The camp is open to all Oswego County students and will offer traditional morning art and theater classes followed by performances and exhibitions open to the community. The afternoon session will see campers work on their capstone piece: a week-long art project.
Art classes will offer fun themes such as “Black and white with a splash of color,” using color and perspective in different mediums, “Art for your home,” “All about animals,” and “Outdoor art,” Other weeks will focus on “Fairytales and Fantasies” and a study of “Great artists and their techniques.”
Theater students will work with new instructor Dan Williams to explore mythology through “Mask-Er-Raid,” a cultural learning through the retelling of folk tales, fairy tales and fantasy on stage. Students will also study traditional theater canon greats like Williams Shakespeare. Classes will incorporate music, movement and dance along with character development and theater games.
Registration is online at CNYArtsCenter.com or 315-598-ARTS (2787). Scholarship assistance is available through the support of the Jim and Julie Boeheim Foundation.
Individual class sizes will be limited to ten and will follow state-required health and safety guidelines and protocols.
