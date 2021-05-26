CMOO to launch sensory-friendly hours

OSWEGO — The Children’s Museum of Oswego will introduce a schedule of designated times reserved for those sensitive to sensory intake.
Officials from the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO) said they were “thrilled” to announce its first “sensory-friendly hours” sponsored by Sherry’s Downtown Diner.
“Sensory-friendly hours are intended to be for people of all ages with a sensory processing disorder, who are autistic, or any person who might struggle with crowds, lights, and noise,” said CMOO Director of Education and Operations Kathryn Watson.
During sensory-friendly hours, the museum will limit the number of visitors to cap admissions well below the current state mandates to help create a calm environment, officials said.
Exhibits with loud noises will be turned off or will have a warning printed on them. Similarly, interactives with blinking lights will be covered, or turned off, so that they do not cause sensory overload. Noise reducing headphones, slant boards, and wiggle seats will also be available, and are always available in the museum. A designated quiet room and special learning experiences will be set up for the duration of the event. Additionally, Sherry’s Downtown Diner will be offering sensory-friendly dining on both days.
“We are so grateful to Sherry’s Downtown Diner for making sensory friendly hours possible,” says Watson. “Accessibility is at the core of our mission. We want CMOO to be for everyone, because everyone benefits from learning through play.” CMOO hopes to continue offering sensory-friendly hours monthly throughout the year.
Sensory-friendly hours will take place on Monday, June 14 from 3–5 and Tuesday, June 15 from 5 –7 p.m. Sherry’s Downtown Diner will be offering sensory friendly dining from 3-5 p.m. on both days. Pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot email explore@cmoo.org with the number of people attending. Space is limited and will fill up quickly. Please note that each child is allowed one free aide or family member. All additional adults will be charged admission. Visit www.cmoo.org to learn more.
