CMOO launches new at-home play plans

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.