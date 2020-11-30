CMOO launches new at-home play plans

OSWEGO — The Children’s Museum of Oswego has launched a free, fun and enriching program to help parents bring home some of the magic of the county’s only play and learning space designed exclusively for kids.
There’s never been a more appropriate time, museum officials said, and the project dubbed the Family Play Plan Series is specifically designed in partnership with a SUNY Oswego childhood development expert to provide some relief for harried parents and guardians.
“Parents are under a lot of stress right now,” said Kathryn Watson, director of education at the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO). “As community members quarantine and schools close, CMOO is working to continue to be a resource for children and families, even those who cannot physically visit the museum.”
In the decade since its founding by Oswego’s Jillian Shaver, the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO) has grown from a humble collection of exhibits and demonstrations to one of the premier attractions in downtown Oswego. The museum occupies roughly 10,000 square feet in the historic Buckhout-Jones Building at the corner of West First and West Bridge Streets, and has gone through a multi-million dollar renovation including installation of dozens of interactive play stations as a result of its “Build, Play, Grow” capital campaign and through the support of local businesses and individuals.
Months after opening its doors for popular exhibits like the Richard S. Shineman Foundation Cloud Climber and Novelis recycling and aluminum factory, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the museum into a total shutdown. CMOO welcomed back families in August with a reservation system in compliance with state mandates on capacity limits and enhanced sanitation measures but officials admit it’s been challenging. Operating a facility where “hands-on” play and socializing with peers is a big part of the attraction has been difficult in a time where distance, patience and extreme hygiene measures are now the norm for public places. Most parents can attest that despite all best efforts, it remains impossible to keep a young child from putting things into his or her mouth.
Now, museum leaders and SUNY Oswego experts in human development have created the Family Play Plan Series as a new and improved iteration of its previous offerings.
“These plans differ from a lot of take-home resources in that they’re not about an end product, but rather about the process of building, playing and experimenting together,” Watson said.
The first Family Play Plan Series released, entitled “Waterworks!” is an active learning opportunity that will help kids build knowledge and skills in science math, language, spatial awareness, physical movement and social competence, according to Dr. Zachary S. Gold of the SUNY Oswego human development department.
“The Family Play Plans are rooted in national education standards but our goal is to provide children with playful learning experiences beyond the scope of state and federal education policies,” Gold said. “Our plans emphasize exploration, creative thinking and problem solving skills that we know benefit children’s long-term academic and social success.”
With a few dollars in materials (PVC pipe, funnels, marbles) available at any local hardware store, children are asked to use their imagination and resourcefulness to build a pipe system of specific use and function.
“We want to use open-ended support language: ‘Tell me what you’re building,’ or ‘Explain what you did there’ or ‘How can you improve this?’” Watson said, who also urges parents and guardians to “resist fixing things for children.”
“Embrace mistakes as chances for problem-solving and trial and error,” she said, noting that while 2020 has contained no shorting of mistakes and errors, there’s also the possibility for endless perseverance and overcoming obstacles.
Family Play Plans are available at the museum’s website, www.cmoo.org. To learn more, visit or call 315-216-6387. CMOO is located at 7 W. Bridge St., Oswego, but reservations are required due to state regulations.
