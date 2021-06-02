Civic pride: Barlow administration embraces inclusion

OSWEGO — LGBTQ rights advocates and Mayor Billy Barlow this week raised the rainbow flag at City Hall to celebrate the start of Pride month, with civic leaders saying they’re trying to build a more inclusive and welcoming Oswego.
The Pride flag, distinguished by its characteristic rainbow color scheme, represents a segment of the LGBTQ community and was first displayed at gay pride events in the 1970s in San Francisco. Its history in Oswego is more recent than that, but Oswego Barlow said flying the flag outside city hall is a gesture that carries a significance and message.
“We try to make every attempt and every effort to make Oswego a place where everybody feels welcome and included,” Barlow told The Palladium-Times, noting the Pride flag has been displayed outside city hall every June starting in 2017.
June was first designated Pride month by former President Bill Clinton in 1999 in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of New York City in 1969.
“We still have a ways to go, but this is a good start,” Barlow said, noting he would like to see more inclusive centers and resources for members of the LGBTQ community, particularly safe spaces for young adults and teenagers.
Councilwoman Susan McBrearty, D-First Ward, noted the city has a “genuine desire” to show allyship to LGBTQ community residents, but noted city government could do more to learn about their needs.
“The city of Oswego needs to do more outreach with our LGBTQ communities to see what they need from city government and how best city government might respond to those needs,” she said in a Tuesday interview.
For some Oswego County residents, Pride month carries an added sense of relief after what they characterized as a period of hate toward LGBTQ Americans.
“With everything that has gone on in the last four years in politics, (the raising of the Pride flag) means the community can get back on track now that there is not so much hate toward the LGBTQ community,” said April Kennedy, who attended the flag ceremony with her family, and referenced administration of President Donald Trump as a break in progress on the long march toward equality.
The Trump administration, according to advocates at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) non-profit, is “the most virulently anti-LGBTQ administration in decades.”
“Trump has taken many ‘unprecedented’ steps, but those steps have been to undermine and eliminate rights protecting LGBTQ people, not empower us,” said HRC President Alphonso David in a press statement issued last fall, citing the administration’s rollback of non-discrimination protections in the workplace and in schools, and restrictions placed on transgender people barring them from serving in the military.
In 2017, HRC and the Trans People of Color Coalition (TPOCC) reported 29 cases of fatal violence against transgender people nationwide. Four of those cases took place in the state of New York. The same report suggests that out of the 102 cases reported to police from 2013 to 2017, 75 of them were against African American and 10 of them against Hispanics.
For April Kennedy’s daughter, hoisting the Pride flag outside city hall means people are “heard and represented.”
“It is a good thing. The last four years made people who are growing up feel like it is not normal to feel the way they do,” said Rhiannon Kennedy. “The flag means you are heard and represented and you are not being silenced.”
April Kennedy said seeing the community come out in support of Pride month signals it is time to move on.
“It means the community can get back on track now that there is not so much hate toward the LGBTQ community and I can feel safe with my daughter walking out on the streets,” she said. “It’s good to see that the city of Oswego is making this happen and it shows they are accepting and approving.”
Other advocates see the gesture as a bridge toward a more inclusive future in the Port City.
“It warms my heart to see the representation. I am especially grateful for young LGBT people to have and see this type of representation,” said Steven Phillips, an Oswego resident who distributed Pride flags to attendees and sported a “Make America Gay Again” hat.
Philips, who co-founded the community development organization Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA), noted he has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community since 1980.
“I believe Oswego has a great future,” Philips said.
