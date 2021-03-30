City will cover up to $5k in home closing costs for frontline workers

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the launch of the “Heroes as Neighbors” Program, a partnership between the city of Oswego and Pathfinder Bank to cover the closing costs for frontline workers and first responders who buy homes in the Port City.
The $100,000 in total funding, supported by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, will immediately be made available for eligible participants to receive up to $5,000 in credit to cover closings costs associated with the purchase of a residential, single family property in the city of Oswego.
Eligible participants include: registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), doctors, firefighters, police officers and active members of the military.
Barlow said the program “acknowledges our frontline workers and first responders for their continued heroic service during the COVID-19 pandemic” while serving as an incentivize to encourage families and young professionals to both work and live in Oswego.
“Closing costs can quickly accumulate, surprising young professionals when they go to close on a home. It can mean the difference between buying or renting, moving or staying put,” Barlow said. “The ‘Heroes as Neighbors’ program can be that extra nudge to capture more young professionals and families to consider staying or moving to Oswego and serves as a gesture of appreciation for the work they do.”
Barlow first announced the creation of the “Heroes as Neighbors” Program during his January State of the City Address. He thanked Pathfinder Bank for their help administering the program, and lauded U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose “advocacy to secure funding for local municipalities in the American Rescue Plan made the ‘Heroes as Neighbors’ program possible,” Barlow said.
Schumer had been pushing hard since the earliest days of the pandemic for direct funding to local governments and municipalities.
“As Majority Leader, I made funding for New York’s municipalities my top priority in the American Rescue Plan. After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, local governments need resources to not only continue their battle against the pandemic but also to help their communities recover moving forward,” said Schumer. “I applaud Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego’s efforts to use these new resources to reward frontline workers and first responders for their courageous work.”
Thomas Schneider, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bank said, he was both “grateful and humbled by the hard work, bravery and selflessness our frontline workers show during this extraordinary time of need.”
“The ‘Heroes as Neighbors’ Program is one small way Pathfinder Bank is saying ‘thank you’ to our community heroes who continue to serve during the pandemic,” Schneider said. “We now, in return, are honored to help those who have helped us. We are appreciative of our partnership with Mayor Barlow and our ability to work together to serve our communities.”
In 2018, the city of Oswego launched the Resident Recruitment Initiative, a comprehensive partnership with major area employers to educate employees who work in Oswego about the community in an effort to encourage local home buying. Local major employers include Oswego Health located in downtown Oswego, along with several nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“I applaud the efforts of Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego to recognize the contributions of healthcare workers living right here in the Port City,” said Michael Backus, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Oswego Health. “As a growing organization, we need partnerships like this to recruit and retain the healthcare hero’s right at home in our Oswego community.”
Individuals who think they may be eligible for the “Heroes as Neighbors” Program should contact Economic Development Director Nathan Emmons at the city of Oswego Office of Economic Development at 315-343-3795 or 44 E. Bridge St. A preliminary eligibility application is available at https://www.oswegony.org/government/heroes-as-neighbors-application-1.
Applications will be accepted starting April 1. Closing costs credit through the program will not exceed $5,000 and the property will need to be purchased after May 1st, 2021, and be owner occupied to qualify.
