OSWEGO — Appointments for COVID-19 vaccination are now open for an upcoming clinic in the city of Oswego.
Vaccine supply has increased in recent weeks and eligibility has opened up to include more people, including individuals 60 years of age and older. The city of Oswego and local pharmacy Wayne Drugs announced a second vaccination clinic at the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow called the partnership’s first clinic a success, and said he’s happy to bring another vaccine clinic to the city of Oswego. Barlow encouraged eligible residents to “take advantage of the local and easily accessible option immediately.”
Vaccines are available by appointment only, and the clinic is open to individuals 60 years of age and older, childcare workers, educators and all school faculty and staff.
Residents looking to book a vaccine appointment on-line can visit https://tinyurl.com/jrkejus3.
Appointment are available immediately and will be filled on a first come-first serve basis. There are 500 appointments available for the two-shot vaccines.
Individuals without internet access can call the city Clerk’s Office at 315-342-8191 or schedule in-person with the clerk’s office on the first floor of Oswego City Hall.
Scheduling has already started, and will close when all available spots are filled. Residents calling or stopping into City Hall to make an appointment should have their ID and proof of employment ready to provide required information.
Oswego City Hall is located at 13 West Oneida Street. The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.