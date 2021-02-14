The following is public information released by local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Warrants
Oswego City Police apprehended Alexander P. Azzarelli, 25, on Feb. 2 on six sitting bench warrants issued out of Oswego City Court.
Oswego City Police apprehended Jaymes Garrison, 19, on Feb. 4 on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.
Oswego City Police apprehended Travis R. Ransear, 27, on Feb. 1 on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.
DWI, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Audra G. Clark, 24, with allegedly driving while intoxicated, aggravated operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on Feb. 6 following an alleged vehicle check where she was found allegedly sleeping in her vehicle.
Oswego City Police charged Rickie Spicer, 38, with first-offense driving while intoxicated on West Mohawk Street on Feb. 6.
Hastings-based state police charged Stephen L. Powell, 54, of West Monroe, with aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, in the town of Hastings on Feb. 11.
Hastings-based state police charged David E. Marshall, 62, of Cazenovia, with driving while intoxicated in the town of West Monroe on Feb. 12.
Fulton-based state police charged Mary A. Bologansky, 70, with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, in the town of Granby on Feb. 11.
Possession, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Scott L. Evans, 37, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following an alleged Feb. 1 traffic stop.
Oswego City Police charged Bobbi L. Kennedy, 30, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following an alleged domestic dispute at her residence on Feb. 5.
Oswego City Police charged Cori M. Buske, 20, 2020 with second-degree unlawful possession of marihuana and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impared by drugs on Nov. 25,.
Oswego City Police charged Szakary E. Somers, 20, on Feb. 6 with second-degree unlawful possession of marihuana. Somers is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on Feb. 25.
Contempt
Oswego City Police charged Michael D. Fitzgibbons, 34, with two counts of second-degree Criminal Contempt following his alleged disobeyment of a court order of protection on Feb. 3.
Assault, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Michael B. Mahalick, 31, with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child on Feb. 4 following an investigation completed by the Oswego Police Department.
Obstruction
Oswego City Police charged Thomas J. Millar, 41, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration on Feb. 4.
Possession of stolen property
Oswego City Police charged Beth L. Nolan, 34, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest on Feb. 2 following an investigation conducted by the Oswego Police Department.
Hastings-based state police charged Jason C. Herzog, 38, of Central Square, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, in the village of Mexico on Feb. 10.
Driving impaired
Oswego City Police charged Jeremy F. Susino, 18, with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs on Nov. 14, 2020.
AUO, other charges
Hastings-based state police charged Chad M. Combs, 49, of Cookeville, Tennessee, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in the town of Hastings on Feb. 11.
Pulaski-based state police charged Alexis D. Traub, 29, of Central Square, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, in the town of Hastings on Feb. 11.
Hastings-based state police charged Kenneth W. McGuinness, 41, of Central Square, with second-dgree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, in the village of Central Square on Feb. 6.
Auto stripping, other charges
Fulton-based state police charged John F. Danquer, 39, of Oswego, with first-degree auto stripping, and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies, in the city of Oswego on Feb. 10.
Petit larceny
Hastings-based state police charged Chyenne L. Youngs, 42, of West Monroe, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in the town of West Monroe on Feb. 9.
