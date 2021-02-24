The following is public information released by local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Reckless endangerment, other charges
Oswego city Police charged Christopher M. Leone, 33, with first-degree reckless endangerment and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of an assault rifle on Feb. 10.
Disorderly conduct
Oswego City Police charged Lucia R. Livia, 20, with disorderly conduct on Feb. 14 following an alleged domestic dispute for unreasonable noise.
Oswego City Police charged Nicolas A. Franggi, 21, with disorderly conduct on Feb. 12 following an alleged incident in the city of Oswego.
Public intoxication
Oswego City Police charged Robert L. Updegrove, 32, with public intoxication on Feb. 9 following an alleged incident in the city of Oswego.
Petit Larceny
Oswego City Police charged Michael Locke, 23, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor in Oswego on Feb. 20.
Oswego City Police charged Heather L. Vannostrand, 26, with petit larceny on Feb. 18 after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Oswego Stewart’s location.
DWI, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Derek F. Bivens, 23, with first-offense driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic device, leaving the scene of property damage and operating a vehicle without insurance on Feb. 21 following an incident where he allegedly left the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Oswego City Police charged Morgan D. Cook, 25, with first-offense driving while intoxicated and unsafe traffic lane movement on Feb. 14.
Criminal mischief
Oswego City Police charged Christian J. Camacho, 23, with criminal mischief with intention to damage property on Feb. 18 following an alleged domestic dispute where he allegedly kicked in the victim’s door damaging the door frame.
Rape, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Stephanie V. Cusyck, 25, with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act on Dec. 28, 2020. Additionally she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful distribution of alcohol to a minor on Feb. 19 following an alleged intimate relationship she had with a 16 year old victim.
AUO
Oswego City Police charged Jackson M. Kent, 23, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Feb. 13.
Harassment, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Jamie L. Lichota, 23, with second-degree harassment with physical contact and second-degree criminal contempt on Feb. 18 following an alleged domestic dispute in the city of Oswego.
Oswego City Police charged Paige M. Perl, 26, with second-degree harassment with physical contact on Feb. 21 after she allegedly grabbed the victim and attempted to punch them.
Impersonation, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Kristy Balcom, 29, with second-degree criminal impersonation and unlawful publication of an intimate image on Feb. 18 following an alleged domestic incident in the city of Oswego.
Warrants
Oswego City Police apprehended Alicia N. Fleming, 34, on Feb. 19 on two sitting bench warrants issued out of Oswego City Court.
Oswego City Police apprehended Marco L. Mastrangelo, 35, on Feb. 21 based on an arrest warrant issued from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Oswego City Police apprehended Tracey E. Schaffer, 36, on Feb. 11 based on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.
Oswego City Police apprehended Sammara D. Stowell, 27, on Feb. 14 on seven sitting bench warrants issued out of Oswego City Court.
Possession, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Latina J. Smith, 27, with second-degree unlawful possession of marihuana on Feb. 10 following an alleged complaint at the Oswego Inn.
Oswego City Police charged Scott, A. Robinson, 35, with first-degree unlawful possession of marihuana on Feb. 13.
Oswego City Police charged Derrick D. Mccovery, 50, with second-degree unlawful possession of marihuana on Feb. 16.
Oswego City Police charged Nicole M. Holland, 26, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument on Feb. 19 following an Oswego City Police Department investigation.
Oswego City Police charged Gary J. Fischel, 41, with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument on Feb. 16.
Oswego City Police charged Joseph W. Snyder, 29, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 16 following an alleged traffic stop.
Oswego City Police charged Kara H. Reed, 33, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 13, 2020. Additionally, Reed was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after police allegedly executed a search warrant and allegedly found more than 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl on Feb. 11.
Hastings-based state police charged Anthony L. Keith, age 40, and Brittany Shirley, 21, both of Cleveland, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Parish on Feb. 21.
Contempt, other charges
Oswego City Police charged Lee A. Williams, 25, with second-degree criminal contempt on Feb. 21 after they allegedly violated a restraining order.
Oswego City Police charged Nathanial J. Williams, 25, with second-degree criminal contempt on Feb. 11 after they allegedly violated a restraining order on Jan. 10.
Oswego City Police charged Julianna M. Perez, 20, with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault with intent to harm on Feb. 16 following an alleged domestic dispute in the city of Oswego.
