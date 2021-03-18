City, state partnering on downtown rapid testing site

OSWEGO – Rapid testing could soon be coming to the Port City downtown as part of the state’s plan to safely re-open local economies and aid small businesses.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month announced the launch of the New York Forward Rapid Test Program, and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow this week said the city and state have been working together to bring a COVID-19 testing site to the city’s downtown. Barlow said the rapid testing program is “an important component of the state’s re-opening strategy,” noting the program is aimed at encouraging people to go out and feel comfortable again in shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“It shows Oswego residents that you can come out and safely dine and support small businesses and also shows the small business community that we’re doing whatever it takes to reopen as quickly and safely as we can and supporting them all the way,” the mayor said. “I think it will be helpful to the folks downtown.”
