Officials stress safety over holiday weekend
OSWEGO — Communities across the country are gearing to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday, including a collection of local events for people seeking a fun weekend in the wake of lifted coronavirus-related restrictions.
The city of Oswego and Oswego Speedway are both hosting Independence Day events this weekend, starting with a fireworks show during the Century 21 Galloway Independence Spectacular races today. The city events kick off Sunday with a downtown block party and a series of related events capped off with a fireworks show.
Fireworks at the speedway are scheduled following the night’s feature races, while the city’s display will start around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday above the Oswego River.
“We’ll host our firework celebration over the Oswego River to allow several different viewing opportunities and our downtown concert before the fireworks will offer folks entertainment and an opportunity to dine along West First Street throughout the evening,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow previously said.
The city’s downtown block party will feature local musicians performing on West First Street, and the city’s open container ordinance will be temporarily lifted. Several downtown restaurants will have expanded outdoor dining spaces for the day.
City officials also are planning to have a number of street vendors and performers, along with other activities in and around the Donald R. Hill Memorial Plaza and City Hall.
Amid all the fun, city and state officials invite the community to remember and prioritize safety.
For community members who are thinking of hosting their own celebrations this weekend, Oswego Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin urges residents to leave fireworks “to the professionals.”
“Everyone enjoys the fourth, the nice weather and being able to socialize again, but it’s a matter of recognizing the hazards that come with fireworks,” Griffin told The Palladium-Times during a recent interview.
Griffin noted 2021 has so far been “a very dry year” and discarded sparklers or other pyrotechnical devices can easily start a fire. He said the safest way to ensure no accidental fires occur is to submerge used sparklers in a bucket of water to ensure they are fully extinguished.
In 2017, the Oswego County Legislature approved a local law legalizing the sale of non-projectile fireworks or “sparkling devices” for private use. According to Griffin, sparkling devices are the only legal type of fireworks available in the county and can be just as dangerous as the real deal.
According to the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, sparkler users should always follow directions on the packaging, wear eye protection, never point sparklers toward anyone or any parts of the body and never try to light a sparkler indoors.
Griffin also stressed that adult supervision should be present anytime a sparkler is in use by a child.
The city commissioned Pennsylvania-based pyrotechnics firm Pyrotechnico for its fireworks display, which will take place from a restricted zone around the Harbor Rail-Trail Bridge, the chief said.
“We will push people out of that exclusionary zone — you can’t be in, stand-in or boat into the area around the pedestrian bridge, including the area below the bridge,” he said.
City officials said there would be several designated areas throughout the city to allow for ample viewing of the fireworks: including the Utica Street Bridge, the former YMCA building parking lot on West First Street and the east and west riverwalks.
Griffin also suggested pet-owners abstain from bringing pets to the show, noting some pets may not enjoy fireworks as much as their owners.
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) recommends that firework spectators use hearing protection, stand at least 500 feet away from launch sites and knowing your individual hearing limits while viewing fireworks.
If traveling this weekend, commuting residents may find comfort in a statewide crackdown against impaired drivers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week announced a collaborative effort between state police and law enforcement agencies statewide to put up a “number of sobriety checkpoints and driving while intoxicated patrols” between July 2 and July 5.
"With all that we've been through over the last sixteen months, we certainly want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend and celebrate, but we also want them to do so responsibly," Cuomo said.
For more information on the Oswego Speedway events, visit www.oswegospeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.