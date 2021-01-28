City snowman building contest set for Feb. 20

OSWEGO — Oswego officials have announced an at-home contest open to all residences and businesses to build the best snowman in the city of Oswego , weather permitting.
Three categories have been established: best traditional, most creative and funniest, and residents are encouraged to use their imagination and creativity. The snowman must be located in a front yard, side yard or back yard. The judging will begin roughly at noon on Feb. 20 and continue until 4 p.m.
This contest was created to give the families the incentive to work together on building a snowman at home and having family time, city officials said.
“While we all continue to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau will offer a friendly competition for families and business to participate in (and maybe win a prize!),” said Jennifer Losurdo, of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. Prizes will be awarded to the top three categories, donated by Pathfinder Bank.
Registration and rules for the contest will be posted to www.OswegoCityGames.com.
Residents must be registered to be entered.
Anyone needing additional information should contact Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451 or email jlosurdo@oswegony.org or see their event page on Facebook at Snowman Building Contest by Oswego City Games.
