Port City officials this week ordered the closure of 24 Ontario St., pictured above, after declaring the home a public nuisance. The occupants of the multi-unit structure have been ordered to vacate the premises within five days. The actions were taken by the city's five-person Nuisance Abatement Committee, which was established as part of a July 2020 law aimed at tracking, monitoring and dealing with disruptive properties that require frequent attention from police and code enforcement.