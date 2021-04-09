Closure of Ontario Street property is the first under city's 2020 Nuisance Abatement Law
OSWEGO — An Ontario Street property that city officials have described as a longtime problem and neighborhood disruptor was declared a public nuisance on Wednesday and ordered shuttered for one year.
Port City officials ordered 24 Ontario St. to be vacated within five days, the first such action taken under the authority of a July 2020 Nuisance Abatement Law authorizing a city committee to address frequently problematic properties by issuing fines, revoking rental permits and closing the property in the most extreme cases. The five-person Nuisance Abatement Committee unanimously approved three separate actions on Wednesday, declaring the property a public nuisance, closing the property for one year and ordering all occupants to vacate the premises within five days.
The 24 Ontario St. property is owned by Javco Properties LLC, which city officials said is owned and operated by Jeffrey Flint, who county property records also list as the previous owner of the property. Javco Properties is listed as the owner of 15 properties in the city of Oswego and 26 properties in the city of Fulton.
More than a dozen neighboring property owners attending the meeting urged committee members to act. Though Wednesday marked the first public hearing under the 2020 law, officials said it was a “long, involved process” to reach this point.
“The police and code departments continued to monitor the residence and completed numerous area checks and quality of life patrols,” Oswego
Police Department (OPD) Chief Phil Cady said of the months long process that led to the closure of the property, adding Flint owner was made aware of the issues.
Cady said the 24 Ontario St. property was addressed at the inaugural meeting of the city’s Nuisance Abatement Committee in September 2020. The police chief said officers were dispatched to the property more than 30 times in months leading up to that meeting, and OPD responded to the home on dozens more occasions between September 2020 and this past week.
“We recognized early on that this was an issue,” Cady said of the Ontario Street property. “But we had to build a case.”
A review of the city’s monthly code violation reports shows Javco Properties LLC has been cited more than 100 times by the city of Oswego since the start of 2020 for various code violations, including unsafe conditions such as no smoke detectors, not having rental permits and accumulation of garbage. Recent violations specific to the 24 Ontario St. have largely been due to accumulation of garbage on the property.
Neighbors speaking at Wednesday’s hearing painted a picture of a disruptive property negatively impacting their quality of life. Nearby property owners, some of whom have lived in the neighborhood for decades, described a property with frequent visitors at all hours, alleged drug use and combative occupants.
“I don’t remember ever not having a problem with our neighbors,” said Tricia Vivlamore, who has owned an adjoining property for about five years, noting the college-aged occupants of her property are constantly bullied, threatened and worried for their safety.
Reagan Lundy, a SUNY Oswego student who rents from Vivlamore, said from the moment she moved into the house it was “a constant battle.” Lundy described a property with needles and garbage “everywhere,” and said she did not feel safe in her own home.
Other neighbors referred to the property owner as “nothing but a slumlord” and said the “house needs to be shut down.”
More than a dozen neighborhood residents offered applause when the home was ordered closed.
Flint did not attend Wednesday’s hearing and offered no written rebuttal to the city’s claims. Shane Thomas, who described himself as an occupant of the Ontario Street property, was the only individual who spoke on behalf of the property owner and residents.
Thomas spoke ramblingly and much of what he said was unintelligible, but he did tell committee members he did not care if he was kicked out of the property and blamed many of the problems on his upstairs neighbors.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the 24 Ontario St. property has “long been a cancer” to the surrounding neighborhood. Barlow expressed gratification the property was taken out of service, calling it “the only way to get relief for the neighbors.”
“This case is the first, but one of many, that’ll demonstrate how helpful this law and committee will be,” the mayor said. “Deadbeat landlords only care about one thing, and that’s money. If we eliminate their ability to collect rent by taking properties out of service, they’ll either shape up, fix properties and control their tenants, or they’ll sell off their property and get out of town.”
Barlow said personally his preference would be the latter, but any of the above options would provide relief to nearby residents.
Cady called the city’s nuisance abatement law “a giant step” toward improving neighborhoods, in addition to OPD’s neighborhood engagement team and other initiatives. Cady said moving forward there would be more hearings like the one held Wednesday to “address consistently problematic properties throughout the city” that negatively impact neighborhoods.
City officials last year said the Nuisance Abatement Law established a method for city government to track and monitor disruptive properties with frequent code violations and a constant need for a police presence.
Under the 2020 law, properties are subject to a committee hearing when two criminal convictions occur in a 12-month period or numerous police responses occur over a three-month span. Upon review of police reports, code enforcement documentation and testimony from tenants and/or landlords, the committee decides whether to act.
Under the most egregious offenses, the law allows fines of up to $1,000 per day if nuisances continue after the city provides notice to the property owners and tenants.
