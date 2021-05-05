OSWEGO — Officials from the Oswego City School District announced Wednesday students would have Friday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 1 off as “emergency giveback days” from the district.
The two extra days off will go along with the planned Memorial Day observance Monday, May 31 when all schools and offices would also be closed.
“Students should not report for in-person or remote learning these days,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III in the announcement.
The decision for the extra days off stemmed from fewer emergency closing or snow days than planned for the 2020-21 calendar, Calvin said. The superintendent’s letter, sent to district families Wednesday morning, can be viewed on the district website, Oswego.org.
