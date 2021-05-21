OSWEGO — Local education leaders and school curriculum experts are finalizing details on reinstating summer programs at Port City schools, some of which were previously offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials this week announced in-person summer school programs for students K-12 at Charles E. Riley Elementary School, Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School, starting July 8 and ending on Aug. 18.
The programs offered this summer will focus on assisting students seeking to recover from any learning losses, said Dr. Heidi Sweeney, OCSD’s executive director of secondary education and personnel.
“We want to bridge those (learning) gaps that may still exist, and also support students who need credit recovery,” Sweeney said.
Both the learning loss and credit recovery programs will run five days out of the week for 30 days. For students Kindergarten through eighth grade, the programs will focus on English language arts (ELA) and math courses, while programs targeting high school students will center around credit recovery.
“We hope to keep our class sizes relatively small in order to increase both personalized contact with students and make sure we meet all (COVID-19) health and safety guidelines,” Sweeney said, adding breakfast and lunch will be provided for students at no charge.
Students will be recommended to attend the program based on a variety of performance indicators determined by the district and gathered throughout the course of this school year, Sweeney said. She also said students can opt into the in-person version of the program, but will be given the option to participate virtually.
“We will review and track student progress throughout the summer to gauge where we were successful and where we need to make adjustments,” she said.
Carrie Plasse, the district’s executive director of elementary education and accountability, listed data from Star ELA and math assessments, a suite of tests provided by analytics company Renaissance that help track students’ learning progress, as data points used to craft the summer school programs.
“The teachers are really the ones putting forth the student names,” Plasse said, with attendance and overall learning level assessed on a case-by-case basis. “We are also looking at report cards and how students performed in the classroom, so a lot of data points are being drawn from the teachers.”
While officials noted students who opt into participating in these programs in-person will only be in school facilities for half of the day, specifics are still being figured out.
“We are still working on our start and end times and the logistics of that because we have not narrowed down the number of students who are going to be participating in the program,” said Plasse. “We need to plan out the bus route and ensure we have the proper safety and social distancing measures on buses.”
Families within the district will receive official communication from OCSD officials in the coming weeks, Sweeney said, adding that the district has begun its hiring process for summer support staff.
Through their partnership with the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) BOCES, Oswego schools will also offer students with disabilities access to the extended school year program (ESY). The program, which conducted operations virtually last year due to safety regulations instituted by health authorities in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, is set to return to an in-person schedule on July 5 and end on Aug. 13.
CiTi BOCES Director of Exceptional and Alternative Education Julie Landy noted that faculty and staff are “excited” to reinstate the program to its pre-pandemic form. "We are so excited to be able to come back together again safely and having the opportunity to continue to build relationships and skills."
