Editor's note: Due to a reporting error, the original version of this article mistakenly asserted the district had previously delayed the return of expanded school in April. That is factually inaccurate and we regret the error.
OSWEGO — The expected return to a four-day per week, in-person schedule for all students at Oswego city schools has been delayed.
Oswego City School District officials on Tuesday announced the decision, which they said was prompted by new rules released just days ago from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students were slated to return to expanded in-person learning Monday, April 19.
“We understand people will be frustrated by this news and we at the district were incredibly excited to welcome back students for more,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin. “With this new state guidance, it’s clear we can’t come back as planned next week, but we are exploring every avenue to expand our in-person options as soon as possible with a plan coming out next week.”
According to Calvin, guidance from New York state education and health officials prohibits schools from opening in CDC-identified “red zones” which are defined as an area with more than 100 COVID-10 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days. Oswego County is currently a “red zone,” he said.
“Please know that the district is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff while also providing as much in-person learning that we possibly can,” said Calvin. “Thank you for your patience in advance as we work through the changes.”
Students in grades four-12 currently attend school in-person two days per week, and with virtual classes the other two days. On Wednesday, all city schools are closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting. Students in kindergarten, first, second and third grades attend school four days per week and will continue to do so, officials said. Student in grades seven though 12 will stay in their current “cohort model,” according to the district
Calvin said the district “hoped to have a draft of new plans next week by no later than April 23.” Interested parties can weigh in on the plan: contact the superintendent’s office at 315-341-2001 to provide input.
