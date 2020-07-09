City returns to in-person council operation; Hearings set for Monday on nusiance and ‘For Rent’ sign ordinances

OSWEGO — Port City councilors are scheduled to return to City Hall next week for the first in-person meeting in more than three months to conduct city business and host a pair of public hearings aimed at improving neighborhood aesthetics.
Councilors’ Monday return would mark the first in-person meeting of the council since early April, a restoration of a small fraction of normalcy city officials welcomed when reached by The Palladium-Times this week. City officials said community members are welcome to attend, but seating would be limited due to social distancing requirements.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to in-person meetings,” Mayor Billy Barlow said Wednesday, adding during the virtual meetings over the last several months the public presence and participation was lost. “I also felt that it was harder to communicate and connect with the council when trying to explain something correctly, so I’m happy to be back not only for council meetings, but the planning board and zoning board rely on public comment and input.”
In-person city council meetings were halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the council moved to livestreaming virtual meetings via YouTube on April 13. In total, councilors conducted a dozen remote meetings from their kitchens, living rooms and home offices.
Though the move to remote meetings was considered necessary to protect the health of city officials and the public as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged parts of New York, the venture into virtual meetings also provided a glimpse into councilors’ homes that broke up the sometimes-monotonous machinations of municipal government.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, expressed relief at moving back to in-person meetings and said he is looking forward to Monday.
“It’s been difficult having the remote meetings,” the council president said. “Especially for committee meetings, having the public access to the council chambers is important. It’s critical having the people there to talk about issues that are important to them. To be in the same room, I think, is a benefit to everyone.”
The Oswego Common Council meeting starts with public comment at 7:15 p.m. Monday, with the pair of public hearings beginning at 7:30 p.m. followed by regular city business.
Barlow said the public is welcome to attend, but encouraged people to provide any comments through the city’s online portal, which will remain available. Seating in the council chamber will be “very limited,” Barlow noted, with the council room limited to a maximum of 50 individuals, including the councilors, department heads, members of the press and other city officials.
The three-month endeavor into remote meetings also brought with it the expected technical challenges involved with connecting as many as 10 people to interact over the internet.
Corradino said under the circumstances the virtual meetings were well-run and accessible, but “something gets lost in translation” when the public can only comment on city issues via written statements.
“If somebody takes the time to come to one of our meetings you know it’s important to them, and if it’s important to them you want them to express it in their own words and in person,” Corradino said.
Under consideration Monday are two local laws — one to revise the city’s nuisance abatement law and another to regulate “for rent” and “for sale” signs in city neighborhoods — and the related public hearings.
The first hearing is related to a proposed law that aims to reduce neighborhood disturbances by targeting consistently problematic properties. The so-called Nuisance Abatement Law would replace what officials called an outdated and ineffective system, and allows Port City officials to issue fines, revoke rental permits and ultimately shutter for up to a year properties that require frequent visits from police and code enforcement.
Barlow previously called the proposed law “a great tool to curtail criminal or disruptive behavior” in Port City neighborhoods, noting too often a single house can become a constant disruption for nearby property owners. The Oswego Police Department (OPD) and the city Code Enforcement Office commit time and effort to responding and reacting to those disruptions, Barlow said, but the remedies at their disposal are often time consuming and don't always produce the desired results.
The Nuisance Abatement Law essentially ties the code enforcement and OPD responses together, and creates a committee that can consider violations of both penal law and city property code when handing down potential fines and punishment.
“For rent” sign regulations under consideration are the subject of the second hearing Monday. The proposed legislation would ban such signs in residential neighborhoods throughout the city without a permit from the city Code Enforcement Office. The proposed legislation limits properties to a single “for rent” or “for sale” sign and places limitations on the size of such signs.
Councilors also stipulated that in order to receive a permit for the signage, property owners must not have any open code violations or owe monies to the city.
The proposed legislation was initiated when Barlow last month proposed an outright ban on the traditional store-bought black and red, or black and orange, “for rent” signs in residential neighborhoods. Councilors and the mayor reached a compromise in which the above restrictions were placed on the use of the signs, in addition to stipulating that “for rent” and “for sale” signage be removed within 10 days of any sale, lease or rental of the property.
