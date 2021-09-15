Special meeting set for Sept. 22
OSWEGO — The anticipated approval of the Port City’s 2022 budget was postponed Monday, with the council planning to override the state property tax cap as a precautionary measure ahead of a vote on the spending and revenue plan next week.
The Oswego Common Council scheduled a Sept. 22 special meeting, which includes a public hearing on a local law to override the state’s property tax cap. Port City officials said the 2022 budget does not exceed the state’s tax cap, but the council plans to override the cap as a preventative measure — something municipalities frequently do when the planned tax levy nears the state limit.
“The override isn’t necessary, but more of a precautionary measure,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said of the tax cap override.
New York’s property tax cap, put in place in 2011 to slow the growth of property taxes across the state, limits tax increases to 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. The 2022 limit is 2 percent for just the third time in the law’s decade-long history.
The $46,173,958 spending proposal would mark a roughly 1.1 percent spending increase from the current budget year. The total property tax levy under Barlow’s proposal would increase by almost 3 percent, from roughly $12.46 million to nearly $12.83 million, with modest revenue increases expected to offset some of the additional spending.
On the surface, the city’s tax levy is increasing by nearly 3 percent, or roughly $370,000. The state’s tax cap, however, uses a complex formula that takes into consideration several factors, including payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements, reserves from previous budget years plus interest and various other exclusions.
Barlow noted the state puts together “a complicated formula to determine the tax cap,” and said the proposed budget is under the tax cap but changes to the state’s formula or an error in the city’s budget could possibly push the city over the cap.
“The tax cap takes other things into account than simply the tax rate, so oddly enough, you can not raise taxes but still exceed the set cap,” Barlow said, noting the city must vote on the tax cap override prior to approving the budget.
City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli told councilors Monday the budget, as proposed, is currently under the tax cap levy limit but said “it’s close” and if adjustments to the spending and revenue plan were needed it could exceed the levy limit. Caraccioli said adopting the tax cap override through a local law could prevent future issues, but a public hearing is required ahead of any local law.
“Once the hearing is completed, you can adopt the local law and you’re free to adopt the budget at that point in time,” Caraccioli said.
If a municipality, or other public entity subject to the tax cap, approves a tax levy in excess of the tax cap without an override, the funds are set aside in a reserve fund and state law requires the excess plus any interest earned to be used to offset the tax levy in the coming year.
The city’s budget proposal allocates $4.7 million for the city Fire Department, $4.9 million for police and $7 million for the city Department of Public Works.
Nearly 90 percent of the city’s spending in recent years has been allocated to personnel costs (50 percent), fringe benefits (15 percent) and contractual obligations (24 percent). Debt is the next largest city expense, with roughly 8 percent of costs attributed to city debt, according to budget documents provided by the city.
The total assessed value of taxable property in the city is roughly $839.14 million, up a little more than a 2 percent increase from the $814.82 million recorded prior to the adoption of the current budget.
Councilors held a budget workshop late last month to review major portions of the spending and revenue proposal. The meeting resulted in one alteration to the spending plan, which added $20,000 to the city’s events spending to restore the fund to the same level as the current budget year. Another minor change was made to correct a clerical error.
The council offset the additional spending with reduced retirement contributions, which came following an advisement from the state comptroller’s office noting municipal retirement payments would be lower in the coming year.
The Sept. 22 special meeting of the Oswego Common Council is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. City officials are expected to approve the 2022 budget at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.