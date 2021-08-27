City, Port court filings at odds over grain storage

Barlow admin lawsuit set to go before judge Sept. 7; Port says construction ‘vital’ to survival
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority and city of Oswego continue to dispute the circumstances and impact of an ongoing construction project, as port officials claim the buildings’ progress is “vital” to the facility’s future in the face of a work stoppage and a lawsuit from the mayor’s office.
The Port of Oswego Authority (POA) in a court filing last week contested the city of Oswego’s claims the public authority did not properly navigate the approval process and failed to consider the destruction of the surrounding viewshed when planning the ongoing expansion at the Port. POA officials claim the city’s legal challenge was not filed in a timely manner, and that the city failed to prove a violation occurred — justification for a motion to dismiss. The port’s rationale was part of court documents in an ongoing lawsuit by Mayor Billy Barlow’s administration to halt the project.
The controversy is centered on a storage building included in a more than $15 million grain import and export facility that obstructed views of the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse, prompting city officials to threaten, and ultimately file, a lawsuit against the Port asking a judge to halt the project.
In a statement released last week, Port officials called the agricultural expansion project “vital to the Port’s survival,” and said the facility’s license to handle grain exports could be revoked without certain capital improvements. Grain handling and related agricultural products account for “a substantial part of the Port’s annual operating revenues,” the statement read, claiming the grain handling operations at the POA are the most cost-effective method for central New York farmers to access markets.
“The Central New York Regional Export Center Expansion Project is critical to the Port’s vitality because it will enable the Port to keep its grain handling license and give it a competitive edge in attracting more business and jobs in the future,” the Port said, highlighting a 2018 economic impact study that found the facility supported more than 200 jobs and $26 million in economic activity.
Following the city’s filing of an Article 78 proceeding, which is used to appeal the decisions of state and local agencies, POA and city attorneys agreed to a temporary stoppage in construction of the storage facility in dispute, known as Dome 4, while the court proceedings play out. Construction on other portions of the project continue to move forward.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who has been vocal in his displeasure of the storage building, called that work stoppage “a big win for the city, business owners and people of Oswego,” and said the Port’s project required another look that would take the rest of the community into consideration.
The city, in its court filing, characterized the Port’s actions as “completely obliterating” the lighthouse viewshed and having significant effects on the city and its citizens. Barlow told The Palladium-Times the city’s objectives are to have the grain storage building returned to the Port’s initial design, and if it can’t go back to the original design, then it must be moved or significantly modified.
The city’s initial complaint filed July 13 claims the Port’s design for the facility materially altered the project’s environmental impact under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which requires a sponsoring or approving governmental body to identify and mitigate any significant environmental impacts of a development.
Filed by Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook on behalf of the city, the lawsuit claims the Port completed the environmental review under the assumption the grain storage structure would be 55 feet in height, roughly in line with existing storage domes on site. The city argues the visual assessments completed by the Port using the dimensions of the smaller structure are “completely meaningless” to the larger structure currently under construction.
As part of its lawsuit, the city claims the Port’s negative SEQRA declaration — a determination there would be “no significant adverse impacts on the environment” — was unlawful as multiple parties had pointed out the project would diminish views of Lake Ontario, specifically from Fort Ontario.
In the Port’s response, attorneys denied the overwhelming majority of the city’s allegations, and specifically said the POA “has undergone the appropriate SEQRA review.” In a statement released last week, the Port said the city’s time to challenge the project “has long since expired,” and noted the city had four months after POA’s negative SEQRA declaration to challenge the decision.
“The Port received no complaints about the proposed warehouse construction from the city,” the agency said of the timeframe in which the SEQRA was completed, adding the Port also received no objections from state agencies.
Supporting documents submitted to the court, however, show Oswego City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli, in emails dating back to November 2020, took issue with the Port’s negative environmental declaration and pointed out the construction would “eliminate the lighthouse from the viewshed,” particularly along the Seaway Trail and state Route 481. Caraccioli, who appeared to make the suggestions as a private citizen and not in his capacity as city attorney, asked the Port to declare a positive declaration to ensure all impacts were taken into consideration and modifications made to minimize or eliminate visual impacts.
The Port said the city was not an involved agency in the SEQRA review, noting the only other involved agency was the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
Port leadership has acknowledged the size and shape of the building was altered after initial bids came in far higher than expected but dispute the notion the alteration impacted the environmental impact or the viewshed in any meaningful way.
As part of the lawsuit, the city alleges the Port never held public hearings or posted documents related to or following the modification of the storage facility. The alleged inaction did not offer the city an opportunity to seek redress for the impacts of the project, according to the complaint.
The Port, in its response, said the revisions to the warehouse design did not warrant further SEQRA actions and the change in size did not impact the views “any more severely.”
“The lighthouse would not have been visible from these angles even if the warehouse was the dome design and 55 feet tall, which is the design that the city made no move to object to at the time,” the Port said in a statement. “Therefore, the basis for the city’s lawsuit is unfounded and is a frivolous waste of taxpayer funds.”
The Port said materials submitted to state agencies in early May “clearly identified the warehouse construction and that it would block certain views of the lighthouse.” POA officials said state agencies made no mention of the lighthouse view, but conceded the visual analysis was limited to Fort Ontario, which the Port called “the only viewshed of a registered historical resource that the project impacts.”
The West Pierhead Lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The city’s lawsuit also alleges Port leaders misled the public and even fellow Port officials throughout the approval process among other accusations. The Port, in its response, disputed that allegation as well, saying the city and all POA board members were notified of the project plans and the changes to the storage facility.
The state Supreme Court is tentatively set to hear oral arguments on the city’s Article 78 challenge Sept. 7.
