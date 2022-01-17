OSWEGO — A partnership between the city of Oswego and Menter Ambulance Service will offer rapid COVID-19 test residents to “ease the burden” on Oswego Health as the pandemic continues to spread through the community, Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday.
This new program was made possible through the city’s Emergency Declaration put in place in December 2021 to provide city leaders with the ability to supplement aid to local health experts as needed in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
“Thanks to the assistance from Menter Ambulance, we can now offer this fast turnaround testing opportunity to at-risk symptomatic individuals and essential workers to expand the capability of local testing efforts and ultimately get those who could benefit from antibody treatments this life saving treatment that they need,” Barlow said. “Additionally, we can identify COVID positive patient and protect the rest of the community to slow the spread.”
Menter Ambulance Service CEO, Zach Menter, said residents seeking this service should find testing will be fast, smooth and familiar. People requiring a COVID test will drive-up to the Oswego Fire Department (OFD) headquarters located at 35 E. Cayuga St. and receive their test without leaving their vehicles.
The rapid testing program will be provided to at-risk individuals referred by a doctor, in order to identify individuals who may benefit for antibody treatment, city officials said.
Testing is also available to essential workers who don’t have access to timely testing. Walk-up testing will not be available, organizers said. Those with an appointment to be tested should arrive using the rear entrance lot off East Seneca Street.
All testing will be done at the site thanks to Menter Ambulance’s “limited laboratory license” with the New York State Department of Health (DOH).This type of license grants Menter Ambulance personnel the ability to conduct COVID testing and report results to proper authorities.
“A lot of the Oswego Firefighters are going to be doing the swabbing and Menter (personnel) will enter the daily testing results into the state’s electronic clinical laboratory reporting system,” Menter said.
Menter said the rapid testing capabilities of the machine should guarantee a test result within six hours of the test. The preferred way of receiving results will be done though email, however other means of contact, such as telephone communications, are available, he said.
Oswego City COVID Coordinator Mattison Peet said rapid testing, especially at this time, was “crucial to saving lives,” and will help in the city’s efforts to reduce the testing burden on Oswego Health.
In December, Barlow implemented an emergency declaration in the city of Oswego to help local health experts respond quickly to COVID. Menter said he was unsure about how long the emergency declaration will be in place or how long this program will be offered but said it would function “while the need is there.”
“A lot of the focus in this is they really want to make sure we help Oswego Health,” Menter said. “We have the same mission so, it is completely up to the city of Oswego and all of us.”
