OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego has submitted a video to participate in New York State’s “Wear A Mask!” campaign, announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this month.
The campaign is designed to encourage people to submit videos to encourage, support and promote wearing a mask in public to battle COVID-19 in New York State.
The video, starring Mayor Billy Barlow and Mr. Apollo Avery, details creative and funny reasons people should wear a mask, in addition to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“The ‘Wear A Mask!’ video campaign is a great, fun way to encourage people to wear a mask and the City of Oswego is proud to participate by submitting our ad. We ask Oswego residents take a minute to enjoy our video and hope our video sends an effective message to residents on the importance of wearing a mask during our battle against COVID-19,” said Barlow.
“I’d like to thank Apollo Avery and Susan Gentile for starring in our video, along with Kyle Ridlon Productions who helped produce our video,” Barlow said.
The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JNRT1Wr1V8
