City of Oswego appoints Peet as new COVID coordinator

OSWEGO — Mexico native Mattison Peet is the Port City’s new COVID coordinator, leading the way for all COVID-related measures and communications from the city, Mayor Billy Barlow announced earlier this week.
Peet, who previously served as an intern with the city’s Emergency Service Department — a sub-department of the Oswego Fire Department (OFD) — and a December 2021 graduate of SUNY Oswego, will now oversee the city’s COVID response and act as a center of information for both residents and city employees for COVID-related information, Barlow added.
She started the temporary, full-time position earlier this month.
“Mattison had previously interned with the Oswego Fire Department prior to her appointment and was willing to do any task and excelled at whatever she did. She took a particular interest in COVID-related duties, so it seemed to make sense and would help alleviate the work and time Deputy Chief Jon Chawgo and I had to dedicate to COVID,” Barlow said.
In addition to acting as a liaison for COVID information, Peet, as the coordinator, will have several other vital responsibilities, Barlow said. Among them are reviewing and implementing local health ordinances; monitoring potential COVID misinformation campaigns; serving as a resource and providing guidance to the administration; and managing city-led COVID testing sites, vaccine clinics and mask distribution events.
Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin said Peet, as an intern, showed initiative when helping with emergency services. He pointed to her experience when assisting in local flood response following the 2017 and 2019 flooding, and said she was “hitting the ground running” in her new role.
“It’s nice to have Mattison come in. She is familiar with the department and all the personnel,” he said. “Her internship was about recovery and working with FEMA and the state. Her technical abilities, handling the necessary data and helping with reports, those were all things that carried over to this position.”
Previously, Chawgo served as the city’s COVID coordinator. Peet’s appointment allows Chawgo more time to focus on his other duties at the OFD, Griffin said.
“She saw and interacted with Chawgo on a routine basis and had an idea of what he did, and as far as on-the-job training, it was brief because of her time in the city and working with us through BOCES,” Griffin said.
Peet said she took up the position to assist in the city’s ongoing response to COVID’s aggressive case uptick locally and the subsequent challenges facing the community. She described taking on these challenges as a sort of calling for her to help the community.
“Once I heard of all the cases going up, Oswego Hospital going on ambulance diversion (in December) and the mayor declaring the state of emergency, I felt the need to (take up the job),” she said. “I have a loyalty to this city and everything they have done for me and I love everything that they do.”
