ALBANY — The city of Fulton, New York, has adopted new regulations to prevent wage theft on construction projects in the city. The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) praised Mayor Deana Michaels and city leaders for taking action to protect working men and women.
“Wage theft is a serious issue in the construction industry — and it doesn’t just hurt workers who are cheated out of wages they have earned. Cracking down on wage theft is good for business, good for blue collar workers, and good for the region’s economy. We are grateful to Mayor Michaels and the city of Fulton for standing up for working people,” said Jim Mason, Local 277 Council Representative, NASRCC.
Protections for workers included in the new regulations state that contractors must not have been found in violation of any law relating to providing compensation for workers; contractors must properly classify employees as employees rather than independent contractors and treat them accordingly for purposes of minimum wages and overtime; and contractors must maintain appropriate industrial accident insurance and provide coverage for all employees.
In New York State, more than 250,000 workers have been victimized by wage theft since 2011. Fulton is the first city in New York to secure protection for workers who are vulnerable to stolen wages due to bad business practices.
