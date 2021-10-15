OSWEGO — More than four years after high water and flooding first damaged portions of Oswego’s West Linear Riverwalk, the city is moving forward with engineering and design work to repair the heavily utilized walkway along the Oswego River.
Lake Ontario waters swelled in 2017, and again in 2019, pushing water back into the Oswego River and damaging shorelines from Buffalo to Cape Vincent. The city of Oswego and the surrounding areas suffered significant erosion and flooding, and one of the victims was the city’s West Linear Riverwalk, which suffered collapses in some areas and significant damage in several places.
Funding from a 2017 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declaration, which didn’t arrive until years after the initial flooding had subsided, is now slated to repair the damaged walkway. The Oswego Common Council this week approved $109,000 to pay Syracuse-based Barton and Loguidice for engineering and design services in the first step of what is expected to be a nearly $2 million project.
“The main goal of the project is to repair all the damage done since 2017 caused by the high water and flooding in Lake Ontario,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said on Thursday. “When the water level in Lake Ontario rises, it pushes more water into the Oswego River so the water level in the river also rises. The few years of high-water levels significantly damaged portions of the Riverwalk, caused sidewalks to collapse, land to erode and the walkway and structures along the river’s edge to get damaged.”
Barlow said the FEMA declaration, unlike other state funding, allows only for the repair of damage and restoration to the previous state prior to the flooding. The bulk of the project will be to repair the walkway to its previous status, but city officials are also planning to explore possible enhancements to the Riverwalk using local funds.
The 2017 flooding caused significant damage to city infrastructure and shoreline property, including Wright’s Landing Marina, Breitbeck Park and the Riverwalk. Officials hired Vernon-based Delta Engineers in the summer of 2017 to survey the damage, and ultimately Oswego was awarded millions of dollars in federal funding after the disaster declaration was approved.
The city was awarded $1.7 million for the 2017 flood damage to the Riverwalk and expects Barton and Loguidice to compile a scope of work to repair the damage, which runs from behind the Oswego Post Office to roughly the Cahill Building. Barlow said the city is also asking the engineering fi rm to come up with a redesign for the pavilion area behind the post office to “come up with a better use of that space.”
Barlow said the switchback walkway was poorly designed and has deteriorated, along with other portions of the Riverwalk set back along the riverbank, and the city is seeking to create an area that better suits anglers and is more functional.
Under the FEMA program, the city would be required to pay for roughly 12.5 percent of the total project costs, with the federal funding contributing 75 percent and the state picking up the final 12.5 percent.
Councilor John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, said the West Linear Riverwalk is one of the city’s most important areas in terms of natural resources and tourist attractions, and noted residents have been unhappy with the condition of the dilapidated walkway in recent years.
“I’m really happy,” Gosek said of the city moving forward with the project. “This is incredible that we’re going to be able to do this.”
Barlow said the Riverwalk is one of his favorite, and most frequently visited, places in the city, noting it is a great place for folks to fish, serves as an excellent walking route and provides access to the water from downtown Oswego.
“It actually is one of the few spots in the city that I think was intelligently designed and constructed back in the day,” Barlow said. “It’s been subject to harsh conditions with the water level in recent years so needs to be repaired and I think there is room for improvement near the south end of the Riverwalk, and that’s what we may attempt to do if it’s feasible. It’s a great space along our waterfront that serves as a nice extension of downtown and needs to be preserved.”
City officials plan to push the project along as quickly as possible, and Barlow said a 2022 completion would be the goal but noted the design would not be complete until early next year and physical construction would likely not be finished until 2023.
