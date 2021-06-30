OSWEGO — Views of the most iconic structure in the Port City have been obstructed in portions of the city by development at the Port of Oswego Authority in recent days, prompting outcry from local officials calling the move “ignorant” and “irresponsible.”
The Port of Oswego Authority started construction earlier this month on a more than $15 million agricultural export center aimed at increasing the shipping hub’s capacity for grain to more than 15,000 metric tons. As portions of the development took shape this week, one of the structures obstructed the view of the city’s iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse on East First Street, which has welcomed visitors entering the Port City downtown through state Route 481 for a lifetime.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday said the Port erected “an oversized building” in an inappropriate location that extracts “precious value” from nearby assets and risks derailing the immeasurable progress the community has made in recent years.
“The destruction of the Oswego viewshed by the Oswego Port Authority is an unnecessary, ignorant and irresponsible act that was not properly presented to the city of Oswego and was developed without adequate public comment, opinion or feedback,” Barlow said in a statement, which came just a day after a massive metal frame became visible in front of the lighthouse from as far away as south of the intersection of East First and Bridge streets.
Barlow said the “insensitivity” by the Port is not a new problem in the community, but called the agricultural center, also described by some as a grain import and export facility, as the public authority’s “worst decision to date.” Barlow said the city would consider “all avenues” in the coming days, including potentially seeking an injunction or temporary restraining order to address what the mayor called a “man-mad catastrophe by an oblivious, so-called ‘community partner.’”
Several prominent local residents have also expressed frustration about a perceived lack of transparency from Port officials. Publicity surrounding the project dates to November 2019, but little information was provided on the impact the project might have on the viewshed.
The Port of Oswego Authority is a public entity that operates outside the city of Oswego's typical planning and zoning laws and approvals. The Port is, however, required to hold public meetings and hearings much like a municipality or other public entities.
Documents on the Port’s website show a correspondence with the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) through its Cultural Resource Information System (CRIS) that describes a limited impact on the city’s viewshed.
“The new structures constructed as part of the project will be similar in style and profile to the existing structures within the project parcel,” the document states. “The proposed bucket elevators, at 83 feet and 180 feet in height, will be the tallest structures constructed as part of the proposed project, but will have a relatively narrow profile. A viewshed analysis conducted for the project shows that visibility of the project project will be largely constrained to areas along city streets and the waterfront that already have views of the existing port infrastructure.”
The document further states “the only area of significant new visibility is within Fort Ontario, but noted “actual visibility is anticipated to be limited by vegetative screening separating the park from the port.
Port Authority Executive Director William Scriber in late 2019 said a $15 million state grant would cover roughly 85 percent of the costs to create “a state-of-the-art storage facility.” Scriber told The Palladium-Times the export center would be “the largest agricultural development project” in central New York and noted the investment was “crucial to the growing agricultural business, not only at the Port but all of central New York.”
“It’s a huge deal,” Scriber said at the time.
Efforts to reach Scriber Wednesday were not immediately successful.
Barlow is not the only prominent Oswegonian expressing displeasure with the Port’s development. Social media posts criticizing the project and lamenting the impact on the viewshed were numerous.
Kevin Caraccioli, a lifelong resident of the Port City and local attorney who serves as a lawyer to a number of local municipalities, called it “a sad sight” to see one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks vanish.
“With no regard for the viewshed, the directors of the Port of Oswego blatantly disregarded the comments and concerns of many that the project it proposed last summer would have a negative impact on the historic landmarks nearby,” Carracioli said, noting his comments were as a lifelong resident and not in his capacity as city attorney.
Caraccioli noted the lighthouse would disappear from portions of the Seaway Trail and the structure being built also obstructs views from Fort Ontario.
“Just when so much progress has been made in and around the city of Oswego, this eyesore reminds us to be ever vigilant of those things that will take us several steps back and stop them before they ruin what many of us have worked hard to build,” Caraccioli said.
Shane Broadwell, a local business owner and former chair of the Oswego County Legislature, also expressed frustration in recent days about the loss of such an iconic structure from part of the city's skyline.
“We always used to say 'take 481 North and when you hit the lake you're there,' and now you pull down there and the viewshed is going to be blocked,” Broadwell said, calling it “a big deal.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
