OSWEGO — City councilors this week approved a local law that amended part of the red tape required to obtain a local trash collection license, following a public hearing that had no comments.
The Oswego Common Council on Monday approved the fifth local law of the year amending certain requirements written in Chapter 207, Solid Waste, Article II of the city of Oswego code.
The law would require residents seeking a waste collection license to adjust the routine when seeking a license to collect garbage locally.
Under the now amended city code, people seeking certifications are required to submit paperwork and seek approval through the city clerk’s office as opposed to the full common council, effectively alleviating the full council from the licensing process.
Councilor Shawn Walker, R-4th Ward, who chairs the city’s Planning and Development Committee, previously said the amended code would “dress up” the city’s requirements and help expedite the process required for people seeking garbage collection licenses.
Additional city code adjustments made through the local law adjustment include the removal of vehicle inspection requirements for Oswego Police Department vehicles because, as City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli previously said, the vehicles are already inspected by the state Department of Transportation.
“There is no need to re-inspect (the vehicles) and again it will free up (the police’s) time to do other meaningful things,” the city attorney previously said.
The new law also grants the police chief the ability to suspend or revoke licenses after three or more complaints are issued against a license holder and a hearing is held.
