Port knowingly misled own board members, witness says
OSWEGO — Oswego and Port Authority officials are engaged in talks aimed
at solving a dispute over the construction of a towering grain storage facility, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who made the
announcement Wednesday less than 24 hours after the city filed a lawsuit
claiming the Port violated environmental review laws and altered the
size and shape of the facility after its approval.
Tensions arose between the city and Port of Oswego Authority (POA) in
late June as the erection of a steel-frame structure blocked views of
the iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse and Lake Ontario, prompting Barlow
and others to accuse the Port of a lack of transparency and poor
planning. The city filed an Article 78 lawsuit Tuesday evening in state
Supreme Court asking the court to halt the construction and claiming the
Port failed to properly navigate the approval process.
Backlash from city officials and residents was swift after the frame of
the grain storage facility, part of the Port’s Agricultural Expansion
Project, appeared in the final days of June. Port officials then paused
construction briefly “to confer with site engineers to evaluate what
options may exist to possibly modify the existing warehouse plan.”
Construction restarted in recent days, and the city filed a nearly
30-page complaint Tuesday evening accompanied by more than a dozen
exhibits, which range from the affidavit of a former Port board member
claiming they were misled about the project to the Port’s own plans and
designs for the construction. Roughly 20 hours after the lawsuit was
filed, Barlow released a statement noting the two parties opened a
dialogue in an attempt to resolve the dispute.
“The city of Oswego and Oswego Port Authority have begun discussions in
good faith in an effort to identify solutions,” Barlow said in a
Wednesday afternoon statement.
“We’re happy to work together to find a solution that works for city
government, the port, local business owners, various stakeholders and
the community at large.”
Asked about the city’s objectives in the talks, Barlow said the Port
grain storage building needs to be changed to what was originally
designed, proposed and approved by the Port Authority Board of Directors.
“If it can’t go back to the original, true structure it needs to be
moved,” the mayor said. “If it can’t be moved, significant modifications
to the building need to be made to not cause significant harm to the
rest of the community.”
The Port board met Monday and entered executive session, which is closed
to the public, to discuss pending legal matters, presumably the city of
Oswego lawsuit to which officials had promised to file earlier in the
day. Prior to entering the executive session, Ryan Suser, an attorney
with Syracuse-based Bousquet Holstein, which serves as counsel to the
Port, read a statement on behalf of the Port Authority addressing the
dispute.
“It has come to our attention that some in the municipality are
concerned that the increase in the size of the facility constitutes a
significant change,” Suser said an apparent admission the project design
was altered at some point. “For the record, the municipality is not an
involved agency. The Port's engineers who reviewed SEQRA (the state’s
environmental review process) for the project, and the plans to alter
the roof on the facility — also a public process — have advised that
this was not a material change."
City officials dispute much of that statement, claiming Oswego is an
involved agency and alterations to the facility’s design materially
changed the project’s environmental impact.
The city’s lawsuit most notably alleges Port leadership modified the
size and shape of the grain storage facility, which the city claims is
nearly 50 percent taller than the initial design. The lawsuit also
alleges Port leaders misled the public and even fellow Port officials
throughout the approval process.
The city also claims, among other accusations, the Port failed to follow
the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which requires a
sponsoring or approving governmental body to identify and mitigate any
significant environmental impacts of a development.
The lawsuit, filed by Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook on behalf of the
city, claims the Port completed the environmental review under the
assumption the grain storage structure would be 55 feet in height,
roughly in line with existing storage domes on site. The city argues the
visual assessments completed by the Port using the dimensions of the
smaller structure are “completely meaningless” to the larger structure
currently under construction.
Additionally, the city claims the Port’s negative SEQRA declaration — a
determination there would be “no significant adverse impacts on the
environment” — was unlawful as multiple parties had pointed out the
project had the potential to diminish views of Lake Ontario,
specifically from Fort Ontario.
The Port also failed to consult the city for site plan approval as
required by local zoning law and for a so-called consistency
determination under Oswego’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
As part of the lawsuit, the city alleges the Port never held any
public hearings or posted documents related to or following the
modification of the storage facility. The alleged inaction did not offer
the city an opportunity to seek redress for the impacts of the project,
according to the complaint. City attorneys characterized the Port’s
actions as “completely obliterating” the lighthouse viewshed and having
significant effects on the city and its citizens.
The city’s claims are backed by an affidavit from a former Port official
who said the Port’s executive director assured him the structures being
built would not interfere with the viewshed, and the Port’s visual
assessment analyzed various vantage points but excluded the view from
East First Street looking north.
Kenneth Stevens, who described himself in an affidavit as a former port
director, said he could not recall seeing drawings depicting an
alteration in the storage facility plans from the 55-foot structure
initially proposed, nor does he recall being informed of the change.
“I do not recall any meeting that I ever attended in which a change in
design of Dome 4 (the initial 55-foot structure) was discussed or
authorized,” Stevens said, adding a request for elevation drawings was
never fulfilled.
Stevens claims Port Executive Director William Scriber “always said” the
visual impact would be negligible and not interfere with the view of the
lighthouse. Stevens, who resigned from the board in December 2020, said
he “can only conclude that Mr. Scriber deceived (him) and the entire POA
board.”
Multiple efforts this week to secure an interview with Scriber have been
yet unsuccessful. The Port has not responded in court to the city’s lawsuit.
