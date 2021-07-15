Port building 2 (copy)

A storage facility, pictured above, starting to take shape at the Port of Oswego has obstructed views of the iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse from parts of the city's east side. The building is part of a more than $15 million agricultural export center to be constructed on the site. 

 Matthew Reitz photo

Port knowingly misled own board members, witness says

OSWEGO — Oswego and Port Authority officials are engaged in talks aimed

at solving a dispute over the construction of a towering grain storage facility, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who made the

announcement Wednesday less than 24 hours after the city filed a lawsuit

claiming the Port violated environmental review laws and altered the

size and shape of the facility after its approval.

Tensions arose between the city and Port of Oswego Authority (POA) in

late June as the erection of a steel-frame structure blocked views of

the iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse and Lake Ontario, prompting Barlow

and others to accuse the Port of a lack of transparency and poor

planning. The city filed an Article 78 lawsuit Tuesday evening in state

Supreme Court asking the court to halt the construction and claiming the

Port failed to properly navigate the approval process.

Backlash from city officials and residents was swift after the frame of

the grain storage facility, part of the Port’s Agricultural Expansion

Project, appeared in the final days of June. Port officials then paused

construction briefly “to confer with site engineers to evaluate what

options may exist to possibly modify the existing warehouse plan.”

Construction restarted in recent days, and the city filed a nearly

30-page complaint Tuesday evening accompanied by more than a dozen

exhibits, which range from the affidavit of a former Port board member

claiming they were misled about the project to the Port’s own plans and

designs for the construction. Roughly 20 hours after the lawsuit was

filed, Barlow released a statement noting the two parties opened a

dialogue in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

“The city of Oswego and Oswego Port Authority have begun discussions in

good faith in an effort to identify solutions,” Barlow said in a

Wednesday afternoon statement.

“We’re happy to work together to find a solution that works for city

government, the port, local business owners, various stakeholders and

the community at large.” 

Asked about the city’s objectives in the talks, Barlow said the Port

grain storage building needs to be changed to what was originally

designed, proposed and approved by the Port Authority Board of Directors.

“If it can’t go back to the original, true structure it needs to be

moved,” the mayor said. “If it can’t be moved, significant modifications

to the building need to be made to not cause significant harm to the

rest of the community.”

The Port board met Monday and entered executive session, which is closed

to the public, to discuss pending legal matters, presumably the city of

Oswego lawsuit to which officials had promised to file earlier in the

day. Prior to entering the executive session, Ryan Suser, an attorney

with Syracuse-based Bousquet Holstein, which serves as counsel to the

Port, read a statement on behalf of the Port Authority addressing the

dispute.

“It has come to our attention that some in the municipality are

concerned that the increase in the size of the facility constitutes a

significant change,” Suser said an apparent admission the project design

was altered at some point. “For the record, the municipality is not an

involved agency. The Port's engineers who reviewed SEQRA (the state’s

environmental review process) for the project, and the plans to alter

the roof on the facility — also a public process — have advised that

this was not a material change."

City officials dispute much of that statement, claiming Oswego is an

involved agency and alterations to the facility’s design materially

changed the project’s environmental impact.

The city’s lawsuit most notably alleges Port leadership modified the

size and shape of the grain storage facility, which the city claims is

nearly 50 percent taller than the initial design. The lawsuit also

alleges Port leaders misled the public and even fellow Port officials

throughout the approval process.

The city also claims, among other accusations, the Port failed to follow

the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which requires a

sponsoring or approving governmental body to identify and mitigate any

significant environmental impacts of a development.

The lawsuit, filed by Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook on behalf of the

city, claims the Port completed the environmental review under the

assumption the grain storage structure would be 55 feet in height,

roughly in line with existing storage domes on site. The city argues the

visual assessments completed by the Port using the dimensions of the

smaller structure are “completely meaningless” to the larger structure

currently under construction.

Additionally, the city claims the Port’s negative SEQRA declaration — a

determination there would be “no significant adverse impacts on the

environment” — was unlawful as multiple parties had pointed out the

project had the potential to diminish views of Lake Ontario,

specifically from Fort Ontario.

The Port also failed to consult the city for site plan approval as

required by local zoning law and for a so-called consistency

determination under Oswego’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

As part of the lawsuit, the city alleges the Port never held any

public hearings or posted documents related to or following the

modification of the storage facility. The alleged inaction did not offer

the city an opportunity to seek redress for the impacts of the project,

according to the complaint. City attorneys characterized the Port’s

actions as “completely obliterating” the lighthouse viewshed and having

significant effects on the city and its citizens.

The city’s claims are backed by an affidavit from a former Port official

who said the Port’s executive director assured him the structures being

built would not interfere with the viewshed, and the Port’s visual

assessment analyzed various vantage points but excluded the view from

East First Street looking north.

Kenneth Stevens, who described himself in an affidavit as a former port

director, said he could not recall seeing drawings depicting an

alteration in the storage facility plans from the 55-foot structure

initially proposed, nor does he recall being informed of the change.

“I do not recall any meeting that I ever attended in which a change in

design of Dome 4 (the initial 55-foot structure) was discussed or

authorized,” Stevens said, adding a request for elevation drawings was

never fulfilled.

Stevens claims Port Executive Director William Scriber “always said” the

visual impact would be negligible and not interfere with the view of the

lighthouse. Stevens, who resigned from the board in December 2020, said

he “can only conclude that Mr. Scriber deceived (him) and the entire POA

board.”

Multiple efforts this week to secure an interview with Scriber have been

yet unsuccessful. The Port has not responded in court to the city’s lawsuit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.