City issues heat advisory, asks residents to conserve water

OSWEGO — With temperatures expected to top 85 degrees for the rest of the week, Oswego leaders on Tuesday issued a heat advisory and asked residents to conserve water.
Port City residents can expect several upcoming sweltering days and the city’s water distribution system is “under heavy demand,” a release from Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. Officials are asking for lawn sprinkler use to be reduced to only evening hours, and for people to recognize that little steps can make a big difference.
“We encourage people to avoid the heat altogether, and do their best to drink plenty of water,” said Barlow. “During extended heat waves, our water distribution system becomes overwhelmed and we can’t distribute enough water through our pipes to certain areas of the city fast enough. We ask homeowners to only water their lawns at night, and conserve as much water as possible so ensure we don’t run dry in certain areas of the city.”
The Oswego Fire Department said temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expect to climb into the 90s, with a chance of breaking 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. OFD officials also are urging caution during the extreme heat, including never leaving a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car. Authorities recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activities, staying hydrated and checking on elderly and disabled neighbors.
The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory that runs until 8 p.m. Friday.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the federal report said. “Warm overnight low temperatures will make it difficult to cool buildings without air conditioning. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
“Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1!” the heat advisory urges.
