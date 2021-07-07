City hiring Syracuse firm to prep for potential litigation against Port

Barlow: "I just don't trust the port."
OSWEGO —The city of Oswego is bringing in outside counsel to prepare for a potential legal battle if the Port of Oswego moves forward with an in-progress construction project that officials claim deleteriously blocks views of Lake Ontario and the iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse.
No lawsuit has been filed or proposed at this time, but the Oswego Common Council in a special meeting Tuesday authorized future legal action and the hiring of Syracuse-based Hancock Estabrook to assist in building a legal case against the Port Authority and the towering grain storage facility under construction at the Port of Oswego. The city’s action came the same day the Port of Oswego Authority announced construction would be paused as officials consider potential alternatives.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow early Tuesday expressed appreciation for the Port Authority board’s move to consider adjustments to the project, but later that day the council approved a measure to hire legal counsel in the event the project moves forward as planned.
“We’re not going to change the course,” Barlow said Tuesday night when asked why the city was hiring legal counsel before the Port released the results of their internal review. “I just don’t trust the Port.”
The Port of Oswego Authority started construction on a more than $15 million agricultural export center last month after several years of planning. Port Authority Executive Director William Scriber in late 2019 told The Palladium-Times the export center would be “the largest agricultural development project” in central New York and noted the investment was “crucial to the growing agricultural business, not only at the Port but all of central New York.”
As one of the structures — not the largest of the intended buildings, according to the Port’s plans — started to take shape last week, it obstructed views of the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse from East First Street and prompted outcry and criticism from citizens and officials who say the view is an invaluable asset to the community.
Barlow, who last week called the project “ignorant” and “irresponsible,” said Hancock Estabrook would be tasked with gathering facts and building a case in anticipation of potential legal action. City leadership plans to determine the best path forward after the Port’s internal review.
“We’re waiting to see if the Port does the right thing and looks at a redesign that reduces the obstructions,” City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said, noting the lighthouse is an important landmark in the city.
Public pressure over the past week resulted in the Port’s Board of Directors on Tuesday authorizing a delay in construction “to confer with site engineers to evaluate what options may exist to possibly modify the existing warehouse plan.” Scriber said Port board authorized a review of the project that would include the feasibility and cost of modifications while also considering priorities, such as ship accessibility, ability to meet customer needs and maintaining revenue.
“Ultimately, the Port has to maintain its commercial viability,” Scriber said, adding the board’s decision on when to resume construction, which will come following a review of potential modifications, is expected by the end of the week.
Asked why it was so important to maintain the views of the historic lighthouse and Lake Ontario, Barlow said the destruction of the viewshed would mark a step backward for a community that has moved forward in recent years.
“There’s so much positive progress and momentum on the east side, and particularly East First Street, and this is just a huge step backward,” Barlow said, pointing to more than a half dozen in-progress projects and initiatives along the East First Street corridor that have revived the area.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, who supported the measure Tuesday to hire outside legal counsel, said numerous concerned constituents reached out in recent days to express their objection to the Port construction. Corradino said Barlow and the council recognize the importance of the viewshed to city residents and are seeking to find a resolution that would satisfy all parties.
“It’s clearly important to the residents of the city of Oswego to have this unobstructed view of our lighthouse,” Corradino said. “I fully support the activities and mission of the Port. However, when that mission conflicts with the quality and enjoyment of our waterfront, we need to do something.”
Barlow and others have said the Port misrepresented the specifics of the project, including the size and location of the grain storage structures and their impact on the local viewshed. City officials said the building currently under construction “is substantially different from that which was approved last September” and claim the plan was “unilaterally modified” to the current 75-foot-high structure.
In the resolution approved Tuesday night, city officials argue there are “no publicly available documents evidencing approval of the modified plan” after September 2020. The Palladium-Times could not locate any documentation refuting the city’s claims on the Port website as there is no supporting documentation attached to the Port’s meeting minutes that spells out what was approved at the September 2020 meeting.
Project documents on the Port website appear to show a revised version of the plans dated March 2021, but it is not clear what the revision encompassed.
Documents on the Port’s website do show correspondence with the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) that describes a project with limited impact on the city’s viewshed. The viewshed analysis claims visibility of the project would be “largely constrained to areas along city streets and the waterfront that already have views of the existing port infrastructure.”
“The new structures constructed as part of the project will be similar in style and profile to the existing structures within the project parcel,” the document states. “The proposed bucket elevators, at 83 feet and 180 feet in height, will be the tallest structures constructed as part of the proposed project, but will have a relatively narrow profile.”
The document further states “the only area of significant new visibility is within Fort Ontario, but noted “actual visibility is anticipated to be limited by vegetative screening separating the park from the port.
The Port’s project has been in development since at least early 2019, and city officials claim the Port never fully briefed them on nature of the construction and its impact on the viewshed. Barlow said in February 2019 the Port showed officials a “30,000-foot view” for the future of the facility, but not specifically the building under construction.
The Port Authority generally operates outside the authority of the city of Oswego, and does not need approval from city planning, zoning or codes departments. Barlow said though the Port might not be required to go through the city’s approval, it would make for a better partnership if the Port consulted with city officials and residents prior to moving forward with large, impactful projects.
Barlow said the planning and zoning process in the end creates better products with community support.
“At the end of the process, the city or municipality can’t say ‘yes or no’ but going through the process is the exercise where these issues are worked out,” the mayor said.
