OSWEGO — Renovation and restoration of Oswego City Hall is nearing completion just in time for the iconic structure’s 150th birthday.
Built in 1870 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, the historic structure has been the home of Port City government for a century and a half, once housing the city’s police force and jail cells before becoming the modern home to the mayor, clerk, code enforcement and other city departments. A more than $2.5 million construction project over the past year-plus included a partial rebuilt of a deteriorating wall at City Hall, in addition to completing repairs of the roof and clock tower.
“I’m so proud, now that the project is completed, to stand back and know the building is restored and preserved for hopefully another 150 years,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said Wednesday. “Oswego City Hall, like the Oswego Lighthouse, is symbolic of Oswego and our community needs to understand the value in these special, historic landmarks.”
Barlow called City Hall “one of the most underappreciated buildings in the city” and noted years away from the Port City during college provided him with a better appreciation for the city’s old buildings and “rich architecture.”
The roughly $2.65 million project repointed and stabilized the exterior walls, notably a badly deteriorating southern wall, in addition to renovations to the roof and clock tower. The installation of new gutters and landscaping around the property was also included in the work.
City Hall, which was opened in 1871, has stood strong for 150 years with minimal investment, Barlow said, noting the southern wall of the building was so badly deteriorated that a handful of public works supervisors and employees recommended not sitting at the mayor’s desk in the council chambers due to the condition.
“Our investment in 2020 was an investment in our history, our pride, our soul as a community, and I’m pleased with knowing we potentially saved the building from real, long-term irreversible damage,” the mayor said.
Barlow previously said the historic structure was “in dire need of repairs” and the city needed to act fast to ensure the structure was preserved for future generations. Barlow said investing in city buildings, such as City Hall, is sometimes politically difficult as ordinary residents aren’t frequently visiting such structures and are more focused on streets, sidewalks and parks.
“In our case, though, City Hall, no matter how difficult politically or financially, was too valuable to let deteriorate,” the mayor said. “I think Oswego residents understand and appreciate the investment in the building and I thank the common council for supporting our decisions.”
Designed by noted architect Horatio Nelson White, who also designed the Syracuse University Hall of Languages and the Oswego County Courthouse among other iconic buildings, Oswego City Hall was deteriorating in the early 2010s when city officials commissioned a study to assess the needs of the building.
Most of the City Hall repairs were identified in a 2013 report by Albany-based Mesick, Cohen, Wilson, Baker Architects. The 2013 report identified several problems with the building, including a weakened gutter system, water damage and wall deterioration.
An update to the Mesick, Cohen, Wilson Baker report was commissioned in 2017 ahead of a grant application that ultimately secured $500,000 of state funding for the project. Minor problems and safety issues were addressed in recent years, according to city officials, but many of the problems identified in that study still existed when the construction contract was awarded to PAC Associates last year.
By the time construction started, city officials said a leaky roof and critical stonework also needed attention.
Councilor John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, a frequent proponent for the project and other historical preservation in the city in recent years, called City Hall a “monumental landmark” and pointed out the last restoration of City Hall was four decades ago in 1980.
“Here we are another couple generations later leaving this great legacy to our city,” Gosek said last year, adding without the upcoming work the city could “possibly lose one of the greatest treasures we have.”
City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter this week told councilors the construction is “about wrapped up,” noting the recently completed landscaping work around City Hall was one of the final pieces of the project. Hinderliter requested a roughly $42,000 change order to have PAC Associates renovate the back doors of the building — something that was included in the initial scope of work but pulled out after cost estimates came in higher than expected — noting the entrance is in poor condition and snow and ice regularly blows through the doors in the winter.
“It is something we need to do whether we do it now or we do it later,” Hinderliter said of the doors. “The time has come, I think, to take care of those doors.”
The city Administrative Services Committee unanimously improved the change order, which would be the final piece of the City Hall contract, and the full common council is slated to vote on the measure Monday.
Prior to Monday’s council meeting, city officials are planning a small ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project and the building’s 150th birthday. Barlow said the 6:30 p.m. celebration would include the unveiling of a historical marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding for historic markers and plaques.
