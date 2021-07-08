City grants $115,000 to local non-profits

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday $115,000 in grant funding for several non-profit organizations and service providers in the city of Oswego.
Barlow and the Common Council have pledged to use up to $200,000 of the $1.89 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan allocation to Oswego to help non-profit organizations and service providers fully recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our local non-profit organizations and service providers do so much great work for the residents in our community,” Barlow said. “I thank these organizations for the invaluable work they do in our community and know our support will make a real, direct impact on the lives of our residents.”
- ARISE, INC: $10,000 to fund four aluminum ramps for Oswego residents to assist with home accessibility after an individual is discharged from a nursing home or hospital.
- Oswego YMCA: $10,000 for improvements to the gymnasium including new bleachers, a new shot clock, pickleball netting and other additions to allow the YMCA to host large community events.
- Oswego Players Theater: $10,000 toward theater enhancements, show production and building improvements.
- Oswego Arts Association: $10,000 applied toward building renovations and updates for expanded programming opportunities.
- United Way: $5,000 to offset slowed fundraising efforts associated with COVID-19.
- Salvation Army: $10,000 to aid the “Pathway of Hope” program to assist Oswego families with developing life skills to escape poverty.
- Blessings in a Backpack: $5,000 to offset slowed fundraising efforts and donation reduction to help resume normal service.
- H. Lee White Maritime Museum: $5,000 to enhance the current website with virtual educational experiences.
- Oswego Bookmobile: $15,000 previously awarded to offset slowed fundraising efforts and be applied towards the purchase of a new, ADA accessible bus vehicle equipped with WiFi and air conditioning.
- Oswego Renaissance Association: A $20,000 to assist with offset a fundraising slow down due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
- Friends of Fort Ontario: $5,000 to offset a loss in revenue caused by COVID-19.
