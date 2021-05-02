City fire, police departments report man rescued from Oswego River

OSWEGO — City emergency personnel responded quickly to an overnight water rescue situation and pulled a 21-year-old man out of the Oswego River unharmed, officials reported Sunday morning.
Members of the Oswego Fire Department (OFD) were called to the area near Lock 8 on the east side at roughly 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a passerby reported an individual in the “cold and fast-moving water,” according to Deputy Fire Chief Paul Conzone.
Officers from the Oswego Police Department (OPD) were also mobilized and the joint agency effort had a drone in the air within minutes.
“We tackle these situations together,” Conzone said.
As per city emergency policy, described last month to The Palladium-Times by OFD Fire Chief Randy Griffin, firefighters scrambled their rescue watercraft while an OPD pilot took control of the drone and began searching with thermal imaging technology. The pilot spotted the man south of the Utica Street Bridge, Conzone said, “unable to extricate himself” from the 52-degree water.
“The victim was quickly located, and we went and grabbed him,” Conzone said, noting the entire operation took about 15 minutes. “The outcome could have been much worse.”
It’s not immediately clear how the man got into the water, but officials said he was transferred to a waiting ambulance and “expected to make a full recovery.”
Firefighters recommend always wearing a personnel flotation device anything you're near or in the water. Menter Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
