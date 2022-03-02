FULTON — Several public hearings, resolutions and a special message from Mayor Deana Michaels concerning aspersions cast upon the city filled the agenda at the Fulton Common Council meeting on Monday at the Fulton Municipal Building.
Sitting behind an array of new microphones, the council and Chamberlain/Clerk Daniel O’Brien opened public hearings on sanitary and sewer contractors, general contractors, dumpster and portable storage container fees, plus building permit fee schedules in order to give the public a chance to comment. The city is revamping the current fee schedule.
With the exception of Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia, no one approached the podium to speak. Castiglia said he was concerned not only with the fees but other Fulton happenings.
“I saw the answers that were put in the paper after the audit that was done,” Castiglia said. “I really think the answers that were in the paper were only about a fraction of what the full audit did. I want to thank the mayor for getting the audit done. The answers put in the paper were nice but I believe the people in the city of Fulton should have a town hall meeting where there can be questions and answers to cover the 12 corrective action plans the audit came back with.”
Michaels said the city had 90 days to come up with a corrective action plan and the last thing the state comptroller’s office wanted was for her office to respond prematurely.
“We have most of it ready by now, although not all of it,” Michaels said. “But we are going to take our time and do it right. As far as a town hall is concerned this is their forum, right here. Anyone who wants to talk about it I encourage them to do that, to come to a common council meeting and talk about it.”
Michaels said the next meeting is March 15 and she hopes anyone who wants to discuss the audit will attend.
“That’s what we want,” she said. “We want the community voice heard and it just can’t be social media. That doesn’t work.”
The chamberlain/clerk left all the public hearings open so anyone who wants to comment in writing may do so until the hearing is closed on March 15.
The one voiced comment came from Castiglia, who said he cannot support the proposal of the fees.
Michaels said a fee is a fee, but what goes along with those fees are a list of benefits with those fees. For example, six inspections are included with a contractor fee.
“So it’s not just a fee to do business,” Michaels said. “It’s a fee that equals x-amount of inspections and paperwork to issue the permit and get the Certificate of Occupancy and so on.”
The council appointed Jennifer Marriner secretary of the plumbing and electrical board.
The council appointed Brittney Jerred, Nate Emmons and Tyler Toomey as commissioners of deeds.
The council authorized the clerk/chamberlain to begin advertising for bids for multiple municipal Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects.
With resolutions passed and the adjournment pending, Michaels used some time to address another subject.
“There is recent news that Fulton is a racist city,” Michaels said. “It is absolutely heartbreaking and it is so disappointing to wake up in the morning and hear news about your city that you live in, raise your children in, that you serve as an elected official in, that someone is claiming and making allegations that city is racist.”
Michaels said she disagrees with that portrayal.
“Shame on those who thought this was the best way to approach this story,” she said. “I don’t believe all the facts were giving to the community. We owe it to the community, owe it to these children who have had a hell of a past two years and whose mental health has been challenged.”
Michaels was referring to a recent article in which the coaches of the Syracuse Academy of Science varsity boys basketball team were quoted reacting to the display of a Trump 2020 banner during a Section III Class A playoff game at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School.
After the game SAS head coach Cornelius Vines and assistant Steve Vallery told some reporters they were offended by a display for the former president.
“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this and I just can’t wrap my head around it,” Michaels said. “ I don’t understand why anyone would want to call Fulton racist. It is my hope that those who need to address this issue will do the right thing. I’ve asked the school district to take swift action and call an independent investigation and get the facts out there to the community. The community deserves that. These kids deserve that. The city of Fulton will be there to be part of the solution and we are here to give support to our community and children.”
Michaels said she would not hesitate on the matter.
“I will not sit by and wait for somebody to say something or do something,” she said. “I’m not going to wait. An allegation as strong as that deserves the city of Fulton to stand up and make a statement that we are not a racist community, have a voice in this conversation and stand up for ourselves.”
Michaels added, “I didn’t hear anything like that before that story was written, but it was written and the damage has been done. Now it’s our job as in this community as elected officials to come together, to rise above and to show these individuals they got it wrong.”
