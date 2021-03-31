City eyes 6 more properties to claim from tax auction rolls

Barlow: We won’t let parcels ‘fall into the wrong hands’
OSWEGO — Six properties previously bound for the county tax auction will instead likely be acquired and sold by the city after councilors agreed last week to pay the county taxes owed on each property.
The Oswego Common Council unanimously approved a resolution to pay Oswego County $19,444 — the total overdue in county taxes — to take possession of a half dozen properties that would otherwise have been included in the next county property tax auction. The city plans to issue a request for proposals for each of the properties following procedures put in place last summer that govern the sale of city-owned property.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the move was largely aimed at preventing absentee landlords from gobbling up city properties at the tax auction and transforming them into low quality rental units that ultimately become a detriment to city neighborhoods. Barlow said the city is seeking to acquire the property “to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”
“For obvious reasons — like landlords are the folks who buy property at the county auction — we don’t want city property that’s foreclosed to go to the county auction,” Barlow said last week, noting more than 20 city properties went to the last county auction and many were bought up by a small contingent of landlords. “We’d like to prevent city property from going to the tax auction.”
Included in the six properties is one vacant industrial lot at 12-98 George Street, and five residential properties at 102 E. Schuyler St., 17 Liberty St., 56 Liberty St., 20 E. 7th St. and 242 W. 7th St.
In addition to the $19,444 the city is set to pay the county under the deal, a little more than $60,000 in city taxes was owed on the six properties. The city may not recover the nearly $80,000 loss in total, but Barlow said allowing the properties to go to the tax auction “is probably more expensive in the long run,” noting code enforcement and police nuisance abatement costs add up over time.
“It’s really a flawed process when it relates to city property,” Barlow said of the tax auction model. “Maybe it nets more money for the county, but it turns out more times than not to be a nuisance for the city and neighbors.”
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, said removing the properties from the tax auction and utilizing the city policies put in place last year would provide the council with some influence over the end use of each property and the ultimate impact on neighborhoods.
“This is a way to make sure that we have some authority and control over who buys the properties so we can maintain the integrity of these neighborhoods,” Corradino said. “The system we have in place now gives the city some control over who buys the property, and that‘s important because in the past when it was strictly an auction you had no control over who bought it and their eventual use for it.”
Under the tax auction model, Corradino noted absentee landlords or out-of-towners could purchase property and flip it or convert homes into rentals, which often is detrimental to neighborhoods. The city is seeking to improve neighborhoods, Corradino said, and the procedures put in place would help accomplish that goal.
Barlow thanked county officials for their willingness to allow the city to take possession of the properties, adding the county was doing the city a favor because in all likelihood the six properties would net more than the taxes owed at auction.
“The only ask they have is that we make them whole on the taxes they’re owed — the county taxes — which is reasonable and understandable,” the mayor said.
County officials still need to approve the transaction but if previous iterations of this type of real estate move are any indication, it is unlikely to be controversial.
City officials plan to accept sealed proposals for each of the properties under a process formally codified in July 2020. The policies and procedures put in place allow councilors to consider the proposed investment in each property and the end use, rather than solely the bid price.
“We’re looking for people who will buy a home and invest a substantial sum of money in it,” Barlow said, noting city officials prefer the homes end up owner-occupied.
Under the six-point policy put in place last July, previous property owners first have a 30-day “last chance” window to pay all monies owed on the property. If all monies owed are not paid in full, councilors convene during an executive session at a city Administrative Services Committee meeting to assign minimum bids and other criteria to the properties.
Properties are then listed for sale for 45 days, during which sealed bids are accepted at the city clerk’s office. Following the 45-day sale period, councilors on the Administrative Services Committee convene for a second executive session to award bids, reserving the right to select any offer, not strictly the highest sale price. The full council then must accept any bids.
Prior to 2020, officials said the city did not have a system or policy in place for properties acquired through tax foreclosure. City officials in January 2020 listed seven properties for sale using similar conditions, and seven months later after it was deemed successful.
“It’s a better system than we had before,” Corradino said this week. “100 percent.”
The city policy allows deviation from the standardized sale process for only two reasons: to engage in a mutually beneficial transaction with the Oswego County Land Bank or sell vacant parcels for immediate development beneficial to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.