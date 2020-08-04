The following is public information released by the Oswego Police Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Grand larceny
Deputies charged Robert M. Magee, 35, of 3374 state Route 49, Hastings, with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny on July 27 following a complaint where allegedly two credit cards were stolen from an individual’s wallet while they were sleeping in the town of West Monroe. Magee was held pending arraignment, police said.
Weapons possession
Oswego city police charged Shane A. Kent, 34, of 100 E. 10th St., Apt. 2, Oswego, for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a stun gun on July 26 and had previously been convicted of a crime.
Assault
Deputies charged Chad E. Merrills Jr., 19, of 3 Larobardiere Road, Mexico, with third-degree assault following an alleged July 8 fight involving multiple parties in the town of Constantia on July 27.
Mischief
Deputies charged Thomas E. Bartholomew, 27, of 47 Thompson Road, Oswego, with fourth-degree criminal mischief on July 29 after he allegedly engaged in a domestic dispute that resulted in a broken window.
Governmental obstruction
Deputies charged Charles W. Gedney, 56, of 178 Germand Dale Dr., Fulton, with second-degree obstructing governmental administration following an alleged assault complaint at a neighboring residence where Gedney was a bystander on July 28.
DWI
Hastings-based state police charged Carissa M. Seaman, 41, of West Monroe, with driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession on Aug. 2.
Under the influence
Oswego city police charged Charlette R. Ashby, 32, of 32 W. 2nd St., Apt. 2, Oswego, with allegedly being the under the influence of narcotics or drugs while in public on July 23.
Endangering the welfare of a child
Oswego city police charged Lauren M. Connolly, 33, of 134 E. Oneida St., upper apartment, Oswego with endangering the welfare of a child following an alleged incident in the city of Oswego on July 25.
AUO
Oswego city police charged Douglas L. Pitsley, 38, of 662 County Route 85, Fulton, for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a traffic stop in the city of Oswego July 24.
Oswego city police charged Crystal N. Dullen, 38, of 170 E. 4th St., Oswego, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued multiple traffic tickets July 24.
Oswego city police charged Ramon E. Garcia, 21, of 828 Holly Dr., Apt. C3, Fulton, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a traffic stop in the city of Oswego July 25.
Oswego city police charged Samuel D. Sapka, 24, of 218 E. 7th St., Apt. Rear, Oswego, for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a traffic stop July 22.
Warrants
Oswego city police apprehended Beth L. Nolan, 33, of 827 Middle Road, Oswego, on an active arrest warrant for third-degree criminal trespassing on June 22. Nolan also had multiple bench warrants and an arrest warrant for petit larceny.
Oswego city police apprehended Joseph M. Bartosek, 31, of no known address, on multiple active arrest warrants on July 23. Bartosek also had an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.
Oswego city police apprehended Brian M. Rodriquez, 37, of 63 E. Seneca St., Oswego on an active arrest warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for false personation on July 23.
Oswego city police apprehended Canny A. Shorette, 40, of 2266 County Route 2, Richland, on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court with the assistance of New York State Police on July 24.
Oswego city police apprehended Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of 7 Powers Dr., Fulton, on multiple arrest warrants issued out of Oswego City Court July 24.
Oswego city police apprehended Kristy A. Shortslef, 41, of 167 2nd St., Oswego, on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court July 26.
Contempt
Oswego city police charged Lee A. Williams, 24, of 231 E. 5th St., Oswego, with second-degree criminal contempt following an alleged domestic dispute on July 26.
Deputies harged Joseph A. Dashnau, 38, of 208 Buffalo St., Fulton, with second-degree criminal contempt on July 30 after allegedly attempting to make multiple calls to an individual resulting in the violation of a court order of protection.
