OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego and the Port City are partnering on a COVID-19 testing program for the city’s essential workers in an effort to ensure critical public safety and infrastructure services continue without interruption.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the partnership on Tuesday as the number of individuals infected with COVID-19 continues to climb both locally and nationally. Barlow said the testing program, which utilizes previously established saliva pool testing at SUNY Oswego, would be a requirement for employees in the Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, Department of Public Works, Water Department and Wastewater Department.
“Regular testing of essential city employees allows us to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our workforce to ensure we continue delivering the city services our residents expect, and more importantly, protects the health and safety of our workforce,” the mayor said
The college’s testing program is in partnership with SUNY Upstate, “the most aggressive and impressive” system Barlow said he’s encountered.
Barlow expressed appreciation for SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley’s leadership and generosity in assisting the city to develop a similar program to protect the city’s workforce.
The saliva pool testing will be done in each of the city’s departments by shift or crew with about eight individuals per pool, Barlow said, and if a pool tests positive SUNY Upstate is able to further test the samples and identify which individual(s) produced the positive result.
Employees would be tested at minimum every other week to start, Barlow told The Palladium-Times, with specific personnel in certain departments tested each week. He said the city would also test employees at irregular intervals if an exposure were suspected.
Stanley said the school was pleased to connect the city with SUNY Upstate and help train the city’s staff on the best ways to utilize and administer the testing. Ensuring the health and safety of all members of our community, and especially the city’s essential workers, is an excellent example of forward-thinking, collaborative leadership, according to the college president.
The city’s program will mirror that of SUNY Oswego’s, which was instituted prior to the fall semester to test students and employees. Barlow approached the school as the number of individuals in Oswego County testing positive for the coronavirus — or becoming subject to isolation and/or quarantine orders after potential exposures — has continued to increase, and the possibility of unavailable staff became more likely.
Assistant Fire Chief Jon Chawgo will administer the city’s testing program for essential workers. Once collected, SUNY Oswego will transport the samples to SUNY Upstate. Test results are provided to the city approximately 24 to 48 hours after testing, allowing the city to quickly and accurately respond to any cases of COVID-19 in the workforce, officials said.
