OSWEGO — The nearly $10 million “transformation” of the International Pier is underway, with state funding aiding in the creation of a pedestrian-friendly boardwalk to be known as Mayor William S. Cahill Jr. Pier.
Construction crews could be found mobilizing at the pier this week and large stacks of metal sheet pilings, which will be installed along the perimeter of the structure for stabilization, sat on the southern end of the jetty. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the $9.5 million project, which is part of the state’s 2019 Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) aimed at hardening the Great Lake shoreline in response to flooding.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and city officials have heralded the pier improvement as a critical piece of the Port City’s waterfront redevelopment. Barlow has repeatedly called it one of the city’s top waterfront priorities, and Thursday said it would be a “truly transformative project.”
“Converting this underutilized pier into an attractive, pedestrian-oriented boardwalk will serve as a great, new attraction that will help draw people to our community,” Barlow said in a statement.
The International Pier overhaul is aimed at reinforcing the earthen jetty extending into the Oswego Harbor, which in recent years has deteriorated due to widespread flooding and high Lake Ontario waters. The first, and most expensive, step of the multi-million-dollar project includes the sheet piling installation.
“Years of flooding on Lake Ontario devastated communities along the shoreline and the local economies that depend on the waterfront to drive tourism every year,” Cuomo said Thursday. “This project to restore the International Pier in Oswego, along with many others spurred by this initiative, takes a forward-looking approach toward revitalization by strengthening a critical piece of infrastructure to help ensure it can withstand future severe weather events and flooding, while also creating an exciting summer destination to help revitalize the local tourism industry.”
Cuomo’s office said the REDI projects would complement the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award. Most of those projects, as well as the city's Wright's Landing Marina improvements funded through REDI, are completed or nearing completion.
In addition to the stabilization work, planned improvements to the pier include the installation of new water, sewer and electrical services, as well as landscaping and aesthetic improvements.
The intended result of the project is to utilize the revamped pier to promote local recreation and tourism.
Barlow says the pier development will make the waterfront more accessible and create a space to generate more traffic and economic activity along the city’s “world-class waterfront,” and complement recent improvements made to Wright’s Landing Marina and Breitbeck Park. He credited Cuomo and the REDI program for helping Oswego capitalize on its natural assets while protecting the shoreline from future storms and flooding.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, noted the county is “blessed with an abundance of historic, cultural and natural resources,” including the advantage of being a Great Lakes coastal community. Weatherup said the improvements at the International Pier and other waterfront assets in the city would provide more opportunity for people to access and enjoy Lake Ontario and enhance the quality of life for local residents.
The Oswego Common Council earlier this year approved two contracts totaling roughly $2.8 million to stabilize the pier. The bulk of that spending is connected to a $2.77 million contract with W.D. Malone Trucking and Excavating. The Hannibal-based contractor submitted the low bid for the stabilization work, coming in more than $300,000 lower than any other bidder. CEG CME Engineering Group is handling geotechnical services for the project at a cost of $49,840.
The city and the Oswego Yacht Club (OYC), which was the long-time occupant of the International Pier’s only existing building, have been entangled in a legal dispute since last year when the city moved to terminate the shared lease agreement. OYC sued the city for breach of contract and the city instead commenced an eminent domain proceeding to take back control of the property.
In February, the city offered OYC $140,000 as compensation for the lease, but no deal has been finalized.
City officials sought the former OYC building to create some type of an attraction on the northern end of the pier, but no decision has been made as to what may ultimately be housed in the building. Barlow has made the area’s untapped potential a major focus as he moves through his sixth year in office.
“Oswego residents know we have failed to capitalize on our waterfront for years,” Barlow said earlier this year. “It’s because of the little waterfront the city owns — we don’t take advantage of it.”
The pier redevelopment is likely to be a lengthy project, according to city officials, who said it could stretch well into 2022.
The REDI program has funded more than 130 local and regional projects, with more than two dozen completed or under construction and more than 100 in the design phase, according to the state. Several completed projects are in Oswego County, including at the Port of Oswego Authority and Mexico Point State Park.
