OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the recipients of the city of Oswego’s COVID-19 revival grant program, funded through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
Last month, Barlow announced the creation of the COVID-19 revival grant program to assist local businesses with re-opening and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, $150,000 was allocated from the $1.89 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan. After receiving approximately 50 applications totaling more than $750,000 in funding requests, the city increased the available funding from $150,000 to $225,000.
To be eligible, businesses had to demonstrate a hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the business from reopening or propose a project in reaction to the pandemic. New businesses, businesses looking to re-locate, expansions or improvement projects were also eligible for funding.
“We received a great deal of interest in the program, further demonstrating the need and continued assistance our local, small business owners need during this difficult time,” said Barlow. “Our revival grant funding will help businesses fully recover from the pandemic while allowing for businesses to tackle additional improvement projects and enhancements to safely serve customers moving forward."
Below are the recipients and awards for the COVID-19 revival fund grant program:
Businesses that received a $3,000 grant include: Murdock’s Bike Shop, Oswego Comic Shop, Riverside Artisans, Sensibility Outfitters, Gaslight Pub and Karpinski’s Dry Cleaning.
Businesses that received a $5,000 grant include: Zamp’s Apparel, AlleyCat, Garafolo’s Imports, Spencer’s Ali, Sherry’s Diner, Khepara Coffee, Valti Graphics, Convergence Gaming, Eastside Nutrition, Oswego Tea Company, Coffee Connection, Dynamic Impressions, Connection Point, John & John’s Bike Shop and Duffy’s Design.
LaParilla received a $7,000.
Businesses that received a $10,000 grant include: Infinity Fitness, In-Vogue, Curtis Manor, Vona’s Restaurant, A&J Music, Wade’s Diner, The Sting and Little Luke’s Daycare.
Business receiving the $15,000 grant include: Creative Development (1850 House), Rooftop Lounge @LITATRO and Camelot Lodge (former Stone’s Building).
“Vona’s Restaurant and the entire Vona family is extremely humbled and thankful for the City of Oswego’s revival grant that has been awarded to us through Mayor Barlow and the Economic Development Office," David Haight of Vona’s Restaurant said. "With this grant we will be able to complete our outdoor dining project. We are grateful to our mayor and all the work he has Leslie Berkley of West First Street's Infinity Fitness said the grant would go a long way in "helping the forgotten fitness industry during the pandemic."
"This grant will help us maintain our programs for the youth, pregnant moms, senior citizens, athletes, and anyone seeking true fitness while Infinity Fitness continues to provide the quality and service that Oswego has come to expect. Thank you very much for the support during this difficult time,” said Berkley.
“The Common Council is happy to support the COVID-19 Revival Fund to directly assist our local small business owners. I look forward to seeing our businesses fully re-open and the good projects that are sure to come from this funding,” said Rob Corradino, president of the Oswego Common Council.
Businesses awarded revival funding should contact the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development located at 44 E. Bridge St., 315-343-3795 to get started on the grant allocation process. Projects awarded funding must be completed by July 2022.
