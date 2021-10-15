OSWEGO — Port City officials approved more than $100,000 to increase police foot patrols, investigations and enforcement details as part of the city’s larger, ongoing effort to reduce neighborhood disruptions.
Announced by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow in late September, the $120,000 in additional Oswego Police Department (OPD) funding will increase quality of life patrols and special investigation details, such as drug enforcement, homeless canvassing and late-night staffing. The Oswego Common Council on Tuesday approved the funds following authorization from the city Administrative Services Committee last week.
Barlow last month said the funds would be used to connect homeless individuals to available resources, provide additional resources to drug enforcement and establish more late night, quality-of-life patrols in parks and neighborhoods.
“We’ve heard a lot of complaints come in where people think there’s an increase in homeless people in the parks and downtown, and the fact is there is,” Barlow said, noting much of it is likely caused by the state’s bail reform laws that made it more difficult to incarcerate individuals for non-violent crimes. “This is a way to combat that where officers will approach those people, try to get them connected to services and off the streets, especially with cold weather coming.”
The city in late 2019 introduced so-called quality-of-life patrols with a $90,000 budget aimed at reducing late-night disorderly behaviors in city neighborhoods. City officials at the time said the patrols would be responsible for outreach, deterrence and enforcement efforts following a then-recent uptick in late-night disruptions. OPD and city officials said the additional patrols would deal with neighborhood disturbances more “promptly and consistently.”
Under the 2019 program, OPD increased its presence in certain neighborhoods on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, in addition to holidays and other long weekends.
“We’re just doubling down on that,” Barlow said. “We get pretty good results when we try to beef up any coverage in a particular area or have a specific issue we want to focus on.” City officials noted $45,000 of the $120,000 is from unspent monies within the police department, while the remaining $75,000 comes from by the end of the year to increase the number of police officers patrolling city neighborhoods at night on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
OPD Chief Phil Cady said the funding would double down on special investigations, enforcement details and foot patrols, and called it “the appropriate response to concerns (the city) has received from neighbors in certain areas.” Cady expressed gratitude to Barlow and city councilors for their continued support of OPD.
Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, said community members are asking for additional support, particularly in relation to homelessness and drug-related issues, and it’s the council’s obligation to provide the funding and resources necessary to face those issues head on.
“We have an obligation to provide our officers with the resources they need to effectively do their job,” Hill said. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a remarkable transformation of our community through development, beautification and other positive efforts, but failure to address issues that directly impact our residents’ quality of life negates much of those effort and stifles our forward momentum.”
The additional funding approved Tuesday is the latest in a series of moves by city officials to reduce neighborhood disruptions and combat drug abuse in Oswego.
The city’s Social Host Law, a measure with a similar aim spearheaded by Hill in 2018, sought to curb underage drinking and house parties in the Port City. Finalized in October 2018, the legislation made it unlawful for individuals aged 18 or older who own, rent or otherwise control a private residence, to knowingly allow the consumption of alcohol or illegal drugs by anyone younger than 21. The Social Host Law also established escalating fines for repeat offenders.
More recently, the city enacted an updated Nuisance Abatement Law that provided law and code enforcement with more avenues to address problematic properties. Unanimously approved by the council last year, the law allows City Hall to issue fines, revoke rental permits and ultimately shutter properties that require frequent visits from police and code enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.