OSWEGO — Nearly two-dozen businesses and non-profits in the Port City received funding this week through the second round of the city’s COVID-19 REVIVAL funding aimed at assisting local establishments in recovering from the pandemic.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the $108,000 in grant funds, which were awarded to local businesses and non-profit organizations throughout the city. The $108,000 is in addition to $340,000 the city awarded to businesses and non-profits earlier this year.
Grants announced by the city on Wednesday range from $3,000 to $20,000, and include 17 businesses and six non-profit organizations.
The nearly $450,000 comes from the city’s allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided $1.89 million to the city in pandemic relief funds after congressional approval earlier this year.
To date, including today’s announcement, the city’s REVIVAL fund has provided funding to 19 different non-profit organizations, four civic clubs and more than 50 different local businesses.
“Our REVIVAL fund has been extremely effective by assisting small businesses and local non-profit organizations with getting back on their feet and financially stable following the pandemic,” Barlow said in a statement. “I’m very proud of the fact that our administration quickly mobilized our resources to immediately assist our local partners when they needed it most. Due, in part, to the REVIVAL fund, Oswego’s local economy is still strong, and business is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.”
Julie Chetney, director of Senior Services at St. Luke’s, thanked Barlow on Wednesday and said the $5,000 grant for St. Luke’s would help the organization improve its central courtyard and allow opportunities for residents to enjoy and gather for years to come.
“The past two years have shown us the importance of having safe and pleasant outdoor space for residents to enjoy, visit, and simply get fresh air” Chetney said.
Mark Wahl, president of Oswego Music Hall said the organization “greatly appreciates” the $5,000 COVID recovery funds provided by the city, which he noted would be vital to the Music Hall’s recovery.
“We’ve opened a full schedule of events as we bring back the diverse, high-quality performances we are known for,” Wahl said. “While in the process of restoring our pre-pandemic programming, we are spending more in advertising, artist guarantees and equipment while operating with less revenue as we still limit our seating capacity and require vaccinations.”
A full list of Wednesday’s grant awardees is as follows:
Small Businesses
Burger Karate School - $7,000
Wayne Drugs - $5,000
The Cellar Door Brewery - $5,000
3.21 Salads - $3,000
Spizman’s Strength Systems - $5,000
Cheap Seats Bar N Grill - $3,000
161 West First Street Project - $3,000
VIBE 315 - $3,000
Blossom & Bloom Boutique - $5,000
The Ferris Wheel - $3,000
Cam’s New York Pizzeria - $3,000
J & J Café - $3,000
Wired Telecom - $3,000
Affordable Details - $3,000
Ace of Fades Barber Shop - $3,000
Sunset Yoga Studio - $3,000
DP Dough - $3,000
Not-for-Profit Organizations
Richardson Bates House Museum - $5,000
Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum - $20,000
Oswego Music Hall - $5,000
Oswego Humane Society - $5,000
St. Luke Health Services - $5,000
RSVP of Oswego County - $5,000
The city also used ARPA funding to administer its Heroes as Neighbors Program, which provides down payments to front line workers, funds essential worker bonus pay and other pandemic-related initiatives.
For more information, visit the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 44 East Bridge Street in Oswego.
