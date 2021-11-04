City of Oswego gives 5K to Music Hall as part of second round of REVIVAL Grant funding

The city of Oswego announced a second round of COVID-19 relief funds for small businesses and non-profit organizations on Wednesday. With the funds announced Wednesday, the city has provided nearly $450,000 to local establishments to weather the financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Pictured above, city officials present a check to representatives of the Oswego Music Hall. 

OSWEGO — Nearly two-dozen businesses and non-profits in the Port City received funding this week through the second round of the city’s COVID-19 REVIVAL funding aimed at assisting local establishments in recovering from the pandemic.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the $108,000 in grant funds, which were awarded to local businesses and non-profit organizations throughout the city. The $108,000 is in addition to $340,000 the city awarded to businesses and non-profits earlier this year.

Grants announced by the city on Wednesday range from $3,000 to $20,000, and include 17 businesses and six non-profit organizations.

The nearly $450,000 comes from the city’s allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided $1.89 million to the city in pandemic relief funds after congressional approval earlier this year.

To date, including today’s announcement, the city’s REVIVAL fund has provided funding to 19 different non-profit organizations, four civic clubs and more than 50 different local businesses.

“Our REVIVAL fund has been extremely effective by assisting small businesses and local non-profit organizations with getting back on their feet and financially stable following the pandemic,” Barlow said in a statement. “I’m very proud of the fact that our administration quickly mobilized our resources to immediately assist our local partners when they needed it most. Due, in part, to the REVIVAL fund, Oswego’s local economy is still strong, and business is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.”

Julie Chetney, director of Senior Services at St. Luke’s, thanked Barlow on Wednesday and said the $5,000 grant for St. Luke’s would help the organization improve its central courtyard and allow opportunities for residents to enjoy and gather for years to come.

“The past two years have shown us the importance of having safe and pleasant outdoor space for residents to enjoy, visit, and simply get fresh air” Chetney said.

Mark Wahl, president of Oswego Music Hall said the organization “greatly appreciates” the $5,000 COVID recovery funds provided by the city, which he noted would be vital to the Music Hall’s recovery.

“We’ve opened a full schedule of events as we bring back the diverse, high-quality performances we are known for,” Wahl said. “While in the process of restoring our pre-pandemic programming, we are spending more in advertising, artist guarantees and equipment while operating with less revenue as we still limit our seating capacity and require vaccinations.”

A full list of Wednesday’s grant awardees is as follows:

Small Businesses

Burger Karate School - $7,000

Wayne Drugs - $5,000

The Cellar Door Brewery - $5,000

3.21 Salads - $3,000

Spizman’s Strength Systems - $5,000

Cheap Seats Bar N Grill - $3,000

161 West First Street Project - $3,000

VIBE 315 - $3,000

Blossom & Bloom Boutique - $5,000

The Ferris Wheel - $3,000

Cam’s New York Pizzeria - $3,000

J & J Café - $3,000

Wired Telecom - $3,000

Affordable Details - $3,000

Ace of Fades Barber Shop - $3,000

Sunset Yoga Studio - $3,000

DP Dough - $3,000

Not-for-Profit Organizations

Richardson Bates House Museum - $5,000

Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum - $20,000

Oswego Music Hall - $5,000

Oswego Humane Society - $5,000

St. Luke Health Services - $5,000

RSVP of Oswego County - $5,000

The city also used ARPA funding to administer its Heroes as Neighbors Program, which provides down payments to front line workers, funds essential worker bonus pay and other pandemic-related initiatives.

For more information, visit the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 44 East Bridge Street in Oswego. 

