MEXICO — Ho, Ho, Ho, it’s Christmas in Mexico on Dec. 4, with frosty fun and frolicking for all and a few other surprises.
The event is sponsored by the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce, which is encouraging residents and others to “support local” with a bevy of events and activities offered by local vendors intended to instill the holiday spirit in all.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host the 12th annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market as an in-person event.
Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited and encouraged to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. The Holiday Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Ave. on state Route 3 just north of the village of Mexico.
A parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The float lineup is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. People interested in participating are asked to gather in the back parking lot of Mexico Elementary School and then the corner of Academy and Liberty streets for lineup. Prizes for the Best Marching Unit, Best Float and Most Christmas Spirit will be awarded. Check the Christmas in Mexico Facebook page for a sign-up sheet with instructions as to where to drop it off.
Grab your multi-colored lights and best decorations for the house and enter the Residential Decorating Contest. Just decorate your house, which must be in Mexico, take a picture of it and post it the comment section of the Residential Decorating post on the Christmas in Mexico Facebook page. The most “likes” wins. First place is a $100 gift card, second place is a $50 gift card, and third place is a $25 gift card.
There is also a Business Decorating Contest. The judges will notify the winners via Facebook Messenger for either of these contests after the contest ends on Dec. 11.
Those attending Christmas in Mexico can some shopping with one or more of the 50 vendors who’ll occupy Mexico Elementary School with crafts and Christmas adornments including jewelry, crystals, candles, handmade winter hats and gnome decorations. The chamber will also have vendors with crafts, foods and raffles in the school gym. Also, the village churches will offer their own refreshments and crafters.
For more information, contact the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce at 315-963-1042 or email them at https//mexicochamberofcommerce.com/. Also check out the Christmas in Mexico Facebook page.
