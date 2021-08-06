OSWEGO — Despite a recent spike in COVID cases in the area, Christ the Good Shepherd (CTGS) officials are pushing forward and planning their annual Summerfest.
The festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 240 W. First St. No rain date has been scheduled.
According to festival chairman Therese Chawgo, concerns surrounding the recent rise of COVID-19 cases prompted organizers to “slim down” this year’s event.
“Due to COVID, Christ the Good Shepherd (officials) got together and had to do a filtered-down version last year,” Chawgo told The Palladium-Times in a recent interview. “I am nervous about COVID this year, so we are keeping this year’s festival to a smaller scale.”
Chawgo said the event will be a great opportunity for community members looking for outdoor fun.
“Community members want to be out and about and our goal is to bring the Catholic community and people together for fun and to enjoy each other safely,” she said.
The festival will include children’s game booths, basket raffles, free musical performances, and the iconic white elephant sale. The Oswego police and fire departments are also scheduled to have booths on Aug. 14. The police will host a fingerprinting and identification booth, while firefighters will bring equipment to draw interested onlookers.
The white elephant sale will be “overwhelmingly” large compared to previous festival sales, Chawgo said.
“People have been home for COVID and have had time to clean things out so our selection is very large,” she said. “It has anything you could ever want.”
Janet Hutcheson, this year’s volunteer sale organizer, said Wednesday all the items in the sale are donations from the community and that the sale will be the “largest we’ve ever had.”
"We had a lot last year because people were clearing out stuff, but this year is bigger than ever," she said while surrounded by hundreds of items including furniture, clothing, decorative fixtures, and more.
Chawgo said a few restrictions would be placed on shoppers, including social distancing, mask requirements for unvaccinated people and attendance limitations.
Items not sold during the white elephant sale will be donated to a local charitable organization. The last day to donate items to the white elephant sale is Friday, Aug. 6.
Throughout Summerfest, people will have a chance to win raffle baskets with products from local businesses or of certain themes such as baby products, animal care, kitchen supplies, and more, Chawgo said.
"Oftentimes people give us money and we use the money to put together the raffle baskets," she said.
Last year there were more than 40 raffle baskets community members could win. This year she said a similarly diverse selection of product baskets is planned. The basket drawings will take place Aug. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
Performing both days will be Paul Vandish, a local musician playing a "unique blend of classic oldies and standards as well as popular contemporary music," he told The Palladium-Times.
Local DJ Jon Chawgo will also play for Saturday's crowd.
Food options will include a chicken barbecue Friday, and hamburgers and hot dogs on Saturday. Chawgo noted the chicken barbecue is available through pre-sale tickets offered through Aug. 9.
Festival proceeds are used to cover Christ the Good Shepherd's operational and maintenance costs, Chawgo said.
Summerfest is the only event scheduled for the CTGS this summer, but Chawgo said more events are possible later this year.
For more information, visit www.christthegoodshepherd.org or call 315-343-2333.
