Chinese official fires back after Katko claims 'genocide' ongoing in 2022 Olympic host nation

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with athletes and coaches at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing during a tour of venues and preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open a year from now. Most of the venues have been completed as the Chinese capital becomes the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. Beijing held the 2008 Summer Olympics. But these Olympics are presenting some major problems. They are already scarred by accusations of rights abuses including "genocide"against more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in western China.