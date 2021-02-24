Chinese official fires back after Katko claims 'genocide' ongoing in 2022 Olympic host nation

WASHINGTON — China’s ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday claims of genocide against segments of its population are “groundless,” after U.S. Rep. John Katko and other high-ranking federal officials severely criticized the country’s human rights record this week.
Katko, R-Camillus, wrote in a scathing Monday letter to President Joe Biden that the Chinese Communist Party was engaged in a “systematic attempt to destroy” the Chinese Uyghur population living in the Xianjaing Province. In the same letter, Katko asked Biden to pull the United States’ involvement from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
“Mr. President, the evidence is clear — the CCP is deliberately and systematically working to eliminate an entire population within its own borders,” Katko wrote. “In doing so, it expects the rest of the world to be silent and, in the case of business operations and global supply chains, complicit in these actions. The United States simply cannot in good faith participate in an Olympic Games in a country that is committing genocide and continuously attempts to manipulate and lie to the global community about such atrocities.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also signaled his willingness to confront China on its record of “human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong” according to reports from an early February phone call with Chinese government officials.
Ambassador Chen Xu told the United Nations Human Rights Council Wednesday that claims about Chinese persecution of Uyghurs and others were “fabricate(d)” and “lies.”
“The U.K., EU, Germany, USA, Canada, and some other countries abused this forum (of the U.N. Human Rights Council) to make groundless charges against China, to interfere in internal affairs of our country,” the ambassador said, according to reports from Reuters. “We firmly oppose and categorically reject these attempts.”
In his letter to Biden, Katko specifically pointed to Department of State reports of “forced sterilization, torture… forced labor and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and restriction on freedom of movement.”
The four-term congressman also asked the president to consider what message would be sent by participation in Chinese-hosted Olympic Games.
“Before the eyes of the world descend upon China in 2022, I urge you to take action by working with our partners and allies to lead the free nations of the planet in a unified movement to hold this honored contest amongst nations in a country that actually lives up to the values of the Olympic Charter,” Katko said.
Chen went on to say, in a tactic familiar to international human rights observers, that the United States should clean up its own side of the street first.
“They should resolve their own human rights problems such as deep-rooted racial discrimination, gaps between rich and poor, social inequity, injustice, police brutality," Chen said, according to Reuters.
