Children's Museum of Oswego to host wellness auction starting March 23

OSWEGO — From businesses, to schools, from parents, to children, it’s been a tough year. To mark the pandemic’s anniversary and the country and economy shutting down, the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO) is hosting a virtual wellness auction.
Local businesses and community members have donated their time, services and goods so that CMOO can offer much needed self-care and stress relief. Auction items will engage participants in pandemic-safe ways, will help community members connect, and promote local businesses, all while raising funds to support CMOO’s mission.
Although some items and experiences will be available locally only, several are able to be shipped or done virtually.
Wellness auction items include:
• Diamond earrings from J&P Jewelers
• Couples float package at Aqua Spa Float Center
• Curated reading list based on interest (books included) from river’s end bookstore
• Private yoga session with the owner and founder of Breathe, Play, Love Yoga
• And more!
Visit charityauction.bid/CMOOWellness to view and bid on items. The auction begins on March 23 and ends March 29.
CMOO is a non-profit children’s museum located in downtown Oswego and houses 10,000 square feet of interactive, hands-on exhibits. To learn more, visit or call 315-216-6387. CMOO is located at 7 W. Bridge St., Oswego, but reservations are required due to state regulations.
