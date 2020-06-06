Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County delivers ‘CARES Kits’ to childcare programs

OSWEGO — On Tuesday, the Integrated Community Planning (ICP) Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County (CCDC) distributed $37,200 in supplies to the county’s registered /licensed childcare programs that have remained open during NY PAUSE. The funding for this project is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). New York was awarded a total of $163.6 million in emergency relief for the state’s child care system.
The kits included supplies for cleaning, health and safety, paper goods, as well as fresh and shelf stable foods. A total of 42 programs each received a minimum of 10 bags/boxes of items in addition to diapers and formula, where applicable, to support their individual child care businesses.
Given the current supply issues, community partnerships were critical for acquiring the quantity and variety of goods needed by the Oswego County Child Care Community.
“ICP would like to thank Paul’s Big M, Tops Friendly Market of Mexico, Bosco & Geers, and C’s Farms for enthusiastically participating in this effort by placing bulk orders and providing deliveries to our office, said Christina Wilson, ICP executive director. “We also appreciate the collaboration of Catholic Charities of Oswego County and Volunteer Transportation Center for assisting with deliveries to eligible child care programs located throughout our local communities,” Wilson said.
Access to affordable and safe childcare is a barrier for working parents during the best of times, and even more so during a crisis. New York State’s plan will ensure that the workforce needed to protect and care for the public during this pandemic has the child care they need to continue to work. Child care resource and referral agencies such as CCDC are the child care experts and the conduit to accessing child care in Oswego County, according to Wilson.
Anyone who meets the definition of an essential employee and have child care needs, parents may continue to apply for scholarships through June 30 and will be contacted by the CCDC within 1-2 business days. Childcare specialists will gather information about the household and help identify a participating childcare provider or work with a current licensed/ registered child care program.
The CCDC is a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County (ICP), a social care agency committed to supporting and improving the quality of life for youth and families in Oswego County.
For more information, email at info.icpoc@gmail.com or call 315-343-2344, ext. 10.
