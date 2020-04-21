Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County expands services amid pandemic

FULTON — The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County will extend its contact hours to increase availability during the pandemic crisis, officials announced Friday.
The capacity is in part to to a generous grant from the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, according to Child Advocacy Center (CAC) officials.
"Research has shown that during these times of crisis, especially with regard to social distancing, children may be at an increased risk of child abuse within the home and may be going without the typical intervention and reporting that would usually come from others in the community,” said CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire. “Enhancing mental health and support services through obtaining equipment and using remote technology will help the agency not only sustain its capacity to connect and communicate with the children and families, but also expand the availability of services beyond normal business hours."
Support has also been provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Oswego County Community Foundation.
The grant award of $9,100 will help the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County to provide enhanced mental health and support services to expand availability through the use of remote counseling technology to provide direct services to children and families that are victims of abuse, trauma and neglect. The CAC’s regular hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday have been extended until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone wishing to contact the CAC during regular or expanded hours may use the main phone number (315) 592-4453 and press 1 for the front desk from the main menu options. A CAC staff member will be available to answer questions or to help coordinate resources if needed.
Additionally, the Child Advocacy Center is opening a "teen text line" for youth feeling overwhelmed for a multitude of possible reasons during the traumatic corona-virus pandemic. DeCaire said the staff at the CAC recognize the unique challenges facing teens and would like to provide empathetic support and connection to available resources during moments of acute distress. The CAC teen text line will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teens may also text at (315) 908-1755.
"The CAC teen text line has been created to meet teens where they are, through their mode of comfort communication, to provide the message that kindness and hope are not lost. Our team wants you to know your feelings are valid and this moment is temporary,” DeCaire said.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that offers a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families.
