Child Advocacy Center 2021 golf tournament set for Aug. 30

FULTON — Officials from the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County have announced the return of their golf tournament in 2021, a “captain & crew event” at Battle Island State Park Monday, August 30, 2021.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a planned shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.
Golfers can now register their four-person team for the event which includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, and door prizes. Entry this year also includes two separate hole-in-one contests.
“Returning as our $10,000 hole-in-one sponsor is Big John Sales, and a new sponsor to this year’s event is Burritt Motors who will be sponsoring a separate ‘New Car’ hole-in-one contest," said CAC Executive Director Tory DeCaire. “Last year’s CAC golf tournament was a huge success, and we are so excited to be able to hold our second tournament this year. We’ve planned some exciting contests and have a few new surprises in store for this year’s event.”
The CAC is offering an early-bird special on team Registration for a four-person team until July 1. The event will be held rain or shine.
To learn more about registering your team or for hole and event sponsorship information, visit the CAC online at www.oswegocac.org/events, by email at sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org or call the CAC at (315) 592-4453 Ext. 3117
