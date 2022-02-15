OSWEGO — Focusing on the theme of “Let’s GO” for the year ahead, the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) held its virtual annual meeting Tuesday.
Awards were presented to business and community leaders that showed perseverance and innovation to thrive during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty of 2021.
Katie Toomey, executive director of the GOFCC, highlighted the chamber’s programs and ongoing efforts to support its members, and outlined some initiatives for 2022.
That led into a panel discussion with three local business executives who described their keys to staying strong through the challenges to continue on a path toward growth and progress for the year ahead.
The meeting’s presenting sponsor was Constellation.
AWARDS PRESENTED
Andrew Fish, CenterState CEO senior vice president of business development, presented the first three awards.
Small Business Award: This award goes to a business that demonstrated outstanding customer and employee relations, achieved milestones or growth, or made a notable impact through their dedication to Oswego County.
The award was presented to Laurie and Will O’Brien, owners of Port City Café and Bakery and Red Sun Fire Roasting Company.
For over 25 years, they have been serving up delicious food at Port City Café, Fish said. In 2010, the O’Briens expanded their business to Red Sun.
“They continue to innovate and evolve, with plans to expand to Fulton as part of the DRI,” Fish said.
Impact Award: This award recognizes a nonprofit that demonstrates excellence and has driven significant impact to Oswego County.
The award was presented to Dr. Paul Stewart, executive director of the Oswego Renaissance Association.
“Launched in 2013, the mission of the ORA is to promote the restoration, beautification, and preservation of healthy, vibrant neighborhoods in Oswego. To date, over $4.35 million in private investment has been leveraged into Oswego’s renaissance block neighborhoods,” Fish said. “In 2021, the ORA team launched the renaissance downtown challenge, an incentive for small businesses to create vibrant and exciting outdoor seating arrangements.”
This encouraged downtown businesses to safely expand their outdoor seating capacity for the duration of the pandemic, Fish added.
Community Investor Award: This award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a substantial investment in and commitment to the improvement of Oswego County’s communities. Constellation, formerly Exelon, received this award.
Earlier this month Constellation completed a separation from Exelon. Constellation is a Fortune 200 company operating in 48 states, Canada, and the UK.
“We’re excited the company will continue to grow in Oswego County and be a strong community partner supporting countless programs, projects, and initiatives,” Fish said.
He mentioned that Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant employees have pledged more than $290,000 to a variety of local charities, and donated hundreds of hours to help Camp Hollis celebrate its 75th anniversary by fully transforming its garden.
Nancy L. Premo Woman of Distinction Award: This award celebrates a woman in business whose service has made a positive impact in the community, It is presented in honor of Nancy Premo, CenterState CEO’s late vice president of human resources.
This year’s recipient is Amy Stone Lear, owner of Man in the Moon Candies. In presenting the award, Toomey said that Lear empowers and motivates other women.
“In 2007, Amy opened her first Man in the Moon retail shop, an homage to her family’s history of candy making here in Oswego County. In 2018, after years of dedication and success, Amy and her team expanded to their beautiful new location on West First Street in Oswego.”
Toomey said Lear has been a friend and key adviser to her regarding chamber matters.
“Her guidance and advice is delivered in a candid and honest manner,” Toomey said.
DIRECTOR’S PRESENTATION
“Our collective get-it-done mindset is our greatest asset,” Toomey said. “To me, ‘Let’s GO’ reflects who we are as a community. We aren’t ones to dwell on the challenges. Any time this community has been put to the test, … we have proven that we have the drive and endurance to press on. We connect to our regional assets and utilize them to propel us forward.”
She pointed to support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Novelis as examples. The Shineman Foundation invested in the OsweGO campaign that promotes small and locally owned businesses and attractions in the county.
Novelis partnered with the GOFCC to sponsor a small business incentive program by which 50 small business members, 35 existing chamber members and 15 new, applied to get 50 percent off their membership after participating in chamber events and doing business with other chamber members.
A special video package featured Ed Alberts of the Alberts Group, which developed the Riverwalk building that has luxury apartments plus Riverwalk Bagel and Riverwalk Pizza in Oswego; Scott Malcott, store manager of Burke’s Home Center in Fulton; and Kevin Hill, co-owner of JP Jewelers in Oswego.
“What encouraged me to invest in Oswego County is I see opportunity,” Alberts said.
Alberts mentioned the new developments and attractions in the city as reasons for his confidence in the area’s growth.
“What I would say is there’s something for everybody in Oswego County,” he said.
Malcott said the personal attention Burke’s gives to its customers has been the key to its success.
“As a locally owned business, we really are personable with our customers who come into the store. It sets us off from other big stores that are out there,” he said. “It’s very important to shop local. Not only does it keep the tax dollars here, it makes the businesses here strive. It helps families. It helps everybody involved.”
Hill’s advice to other small business owners is not to get caught up in competition.
“It’s not about that,” he said. “Make yourself better. Improve your own operation,” he said. “Give people a reason to come to Oswego. Make us an attraction. As we all get better it will bring more people to the community. It will make everyone rise and make us all benefit.”
Toomey noted that employment and wages both rose 8.5 percent in Oswego County in 2021.
“I have no doubt we can continue to accelerate our region’s growth because partnership and community are the most important ingredients to that success, and we have both in spades,” she said.
Among things to look forward to in 2022, Oswego County Restaurant Week, presented by Eagle Beverage, will return this year, Toomey said. Also, Constellation and its employees will support the Project Bloom initiative, and Oswego Health will present the Oswego Farmers’ Market and the Fulton Farmers’ Market.
Also, CenterState CEO, a partner with the GOFCC, will unveil a new digital platform providing the chamber’s members with on-demand access to tools and expert staff designed to support the needs of businesses.
PANEL DISCUSSION
Rob Simpson, president of CenterState CEO, moderated a panel discussion with three area business leaders.
The panel included Kathryn Watson, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO); Mark Southwick, plant manager of Huhtamaki; and Joe Murabito, owner of Elemental Management Group.
The panelists spoke about how they overcame challenges relating to the pandemic.
Watson said that in 2021, CMOO had over 24,000 admissions, with the majority of those from outside the immediate area. The museum retained all its staff and added some part-time positions.
Watson said CMOO survived and thrived because it listed to the community.
“We looked for opportunities to bring the business community back into the museum. We re-launched our mobile museum and started doing off-site programming. We connected with educators and we created virtual resources for them to help meet their needs,” she said.
CMOO developed new streams of revenue “so we weren’t so reliant on admission sales,” Watson said.
“Reconnecting and listening to our community and responding to their needs is what I believe has allowed us to see this amount of growth in such a short amount of time.”
Southwick said Huhtamaki, which manufactures food packaging, has 36 manufacturing sites across the globe. It has 520 employees on site in Fulton.
Throughout the pandemic, supply chair issues forced the company to get creative and find alternative materials.
“We had to work closely with our customers to deliver products they needed when they needed them,” Southwick said.
He said he’s optimistic about the future.
“I think a year from now we’re all going to be in a better position. I‘m excited for the journey that’s underway now,” he said.
For Murabito, an Oswego native, his career in health care began by playing piano for veterans in the Syracuse VA Hospital.
“It was a trigger point for me to make a decision to go into long-term care,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be in health care management.”
Over the last 25 years, he has been a nursing home administrator working for a few companies between Massachusetts and the Hudson Valley.
The pandemic has been particularly challenging for those in long-term care.
“You learn to be flexible, you learn to be tolerant, and you learn to re-center yourself and find balance,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.