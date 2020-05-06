‘Chalk the Walk’ in Fulton May 17

FULTON — Calling all driveway doodlers and sidewalk sketchers!
The first Fulton Chalk the Walk event is scheduled for May 17, with a rain date of May 24.
Kids, adults, and whole families from the city of Fulton are invited to participate in this free event. They are encouraged to create their artwork or messages on driveways, sidewalks, or walkways so that they may be seen in the front by passers-by.
Entries could be works of art, messages of hope, thanks to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, or any type of creation. A dozen enthusiastic judges will stop by to check out each creation, and prizes will be awarded in a number of categories and age divisions.
Fulton Chalk the Walk is the brainchild of Fulton resident Tonya Crisafulli, executive assistant to the president at Pathfinder Bank. Crisafulli said she saw an NBC news report about #ChalktheWalk and thought it might be a nice event for Fulton.
“We’re quarantined. We’re sheltering in place, and we can’t really mingle,” she said. “But kids love to color on the sidewalk.”
Fulton residents interested can sign up by Saturday on the website at www.fultonchalkfest.com or see Fulton Chalk the Walk on Facebook.
It’s free to enter. Register your address, let them know if you need chalk, and indicate your skill level (beginner, intermediate, expert).
Age groups are 12 and under, 13-18, adult, and whole family. You can also indicate that you are not competing for prizes, but just want the judges to come see what you’ve done.
Any business or individual interested in donating a prize can sign up on the website to do that.
Crisafulli announced the event on social media on Sunday. Interest grew quickly. She said by Tuesday it already had more than 12,000 reaches, and that entries surpassed her expectations.
“I thought we’d have five to 10 houses,” Crisafulli said. Through Tuesday, there were already three dozen entries, with plenty of room for more.
The entire board of the CNY Community Arts Center on Cayuga Street in Fulton plans to participate with artwork, Crisafulli said.
The community has rallied to support the event. The Fulton Block Builders program is providing sidewalk chalk through a Pride Grant. Leanna’s Art Room in Oswego has donated art packages, and individuals have donated items such as tote bags and backpacks. Crisafulli said more prizes and gift certificates are coming in.
Empire Drone Company of Fulton will take aerial photos and video of the artwork.
She recruited some friends to be judges, and in general enthusiasm is high for the first Chalk the Walk.
“I’ve got some friends who have signed up to help,” Crisafulli said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Judges, wearing masks, will show up on the day of the event to view the creations, Crisafulli said. Afterward, they will reach out to the prize winners. Results will also be posted on the website and the Facebook page.
Crisafulli said she’s hoping for favorable weather on the day of the event.
“Ideally we’d get two good days in a row,” she said. If it rains on Saturday, “You might have to get up nice and early and get really creative first thing in the morning.”
Should it rain on both May 17 and May 24, the event could be pushed to the following weekend, Crisafulli said.
Fulton Chalk the Walk is another positive, family event for a city on the rise, Crisafulli said.
“Fulton’s working on pulling itself up the bootstraps,” she said. “It’s all about building community pride. It’s a great community. We’re getting better and we’re getting stronger.”
Seeing all the thank-you messages to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is extra special for Crisafulli, who has a son who is an EMT in San Francisco.
“I worry about him on the front lines, but watching people share all the comfort with each other makes me feel better,” she said. “We’re taking care of each other. We’ve got to continue to do that and hope we can come out on the other side stronger.”
