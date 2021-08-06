Chalk the pier expanded

OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum has expanded its Chalk the Pier program by opening the activity to ages two to twelve.
The next session is set for tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a fun outdoor activity where children are encouraged to tap into their creative art minds and use chalk as the artistic medium. Children can come and go and work with staff in the museum’s picnic area to color and design a mural. The theme for this year is “Where the water never ends…”
Chalk is provided and admission to the museum is included in the program. Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees. In case of inclement weather the program will be rescheduled. Chalk the Pier is sponsored by Stewarts Shops, Oswego Elks Lodge #271 and funded through a grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. For more information about the Museum and other programs and activities call 315.342.0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org.
